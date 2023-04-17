Firefighters with three volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish helped rescue seven baby ducks trapped in a storm drain on the Pelican Point golf course on Sunday afternoon.
The rescue was carried out under the watchful eye of the mom of the baby ducks that "waited for each and everyone of her babies to be rescued from the storm drain," the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.
The fire department was assisted by the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department and the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department.
The volunteer firefighters pulled the baby ducks out of the storm drain one by one and reunited them with their mom, the St. Amant Fire Department said.
"As baby duck #7 was pulled from the drain, the mama duck lined them up and they left the Pelican Point Golf Course like they just won the Masters," the volunteer firefighters said.