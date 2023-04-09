A Baton Rouge police unit was damaged by spectators when officers arrived downtown to stop drag racing early Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said.
Officers responded to reports of reckless driving at about 1:20 a.m. at St. Phillip Street and South Boulevard, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman.
At one point, spectators blocked the roadway and beat on a patrol unit, causing damage, McKneely said.
The incident ended with a driver, Jatyrian Dyson, 20, being issued a summons to appear in court, and his vehicle being towed, McKneely said.