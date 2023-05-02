A female suspect wanted for a count of aggravated battery in Kansas is refusing to leave a Baton Rouge motel, and police officers are assisting State Police at the scene, a BRPD spokesperson said shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"State Police were able to track a suspect from Kansas to the motel, and the female suspect is refusing to come out," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman said.
The incident started unfolding shortly before 9 a.m. at the Southside Motel at 1754 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
This is a developing story.