Baton Rouge police unit
Buy Now

A Baton Rouge police unit shown May 22, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A female suspect wanted for a count of aggravated battery in Kansas is refusing to leave a Baton Rouge motel, and police officers are assisting State Police at the scene, a BRPD spokesperson said shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

"State Police were able to track a suspect from Kansas to the motel, and the female suspect is refusing to come out," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman said. 

The incident started unfolding shortly before 9 a.m. at the Southside Motel at 1754 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

This is a developing story

Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.