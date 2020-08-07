With the Baton Rouge City Court runoff election between lawyers Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Johnell Matthews set for next Saturday, Matthews' age has been thrust to the forefront of the race.
Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert offered one more apology Thursday night to the council secretary for his expletive-laden voicemail last month after he helped sponsor a resolution censuring himself for his words.
The chairman of a legislative task force studying police practices statewide Thursday named four subcommittees that will make recommendations to the full panel by Nov. 7.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to address the latest on the state's fight against coronavirus.
Businessman and Airport Commissioner Cleve Dunn, Jr. has survived a legal challenge to his candidacy for the District 6 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
Facing a legal challenge, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Wednesday he’s about 10 days away from asking for another emergency plan to handle the marquee Nov. 3 elections in light of growing numbers of COVID-19 infections.
GONZALES — One candidate for Donaldsonville City Council was disqualified Wednesday and another was allowed to stay in his race.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide an update on the state's battle against coronavirus in a 2:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday.
John Alario, the master of the state Senate over the past eight years, was back home in Westwego Tuesday after four days of being hospitalized for the coronavirus.
An attempt to have Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker disqualified from this fall's mayoral race in East Baton Rouge Parish has failed.
DONALDSONVILLE — Contractor Glenn L. Price, a leading challenger to incumbent Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, is awaiting a jury trial on a two-year-old felony theft charge in West Baton Rouge Parish and, if elected this fall, might even take…
Lawsuits targeting six candidates for Metro Council positions claim those seeking office are ineligible to run because of tax problems, residency issues, or both.
A Baton Rouge district judge who has been hospitalized since early July with the coronavirus will now face only one challenger in the Nov. 3 election.
The entry of a viable Democrat into the race for U.S. Senate may not make the contest LSU-Alabama competitive, but Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy certainly means the Nov. 3 election is no longer a mere coronation for U.S. Sen. Bill Cas…
In his bid to be elected chief prosecutor in the west bank parishes of the Baton Rouge metro area, Tony Clayton planned to hand out Krispy Kreme donuts at subdivision entrances, knock on doors, attend street parties and visit every social club he …
Though all of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen seeking another two-year term drew opponents, only Acadiana’s U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ race is being called competitive – but that’s not really accurate, experts say.
Former Senate President John Alario, the most powerful state legislator in recent years, disclosed Saturday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
With an unprecedented number of candidates jumping into the race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, political experts say the election is now much more competitive — and interesting.
A lawsuit filed Friday seeks to block Metro Council member Tara Wicker from the Baton Rouge mayor's race, claiming that she has not filed her income taxes in recent years.
GONZALES — After an Ascension Parish Council member left an expletive-laden voice mail with a parish employee Thursday night, the council chairwoman says she will seek a public censure of him.
Early in the pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Health started sending out lists of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus to local emergency officials, in an effort to help first responders know when to prepare for interacting with s…
The state of Louisiana is one step closer to collecting up to $50 million from owners of Harrah’s New Orleans after a Baton Rouge appeals court ruled that the casino company owes back taxes to the state dating to 2001.
The Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday it won’t reconsider its ruling that judges must retire after age 70, leading Baton Rouge District Judge Janice Clark and state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham to announce they are dropp…
Despite a decline in shipping and the economy, the river pilots who shepherd vessels from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Canal Street in New Orleans want a 28% pay bump to nearly $700,000 annually.
Joseph Orgeron was sworn in Thursday to replace a Louisiana House member who died earlier this year from COVID-19.
A longtime Baton Rouge district judge who was told last week that she’s too old to run for another term claims Louisiana's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 is nothing more than a “voter suppression tool.”
Members of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards campaign team have joined a newly formed Super PAC to support Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in the November elections.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The path toward a bipartisan coronavirus aid package was hard to see Tuesday, as some Republicans declined to back their own new plan and Democrats leveled fresh attacks against it.
Flags on state buildings will fly at half-staff in remembrance of retired state Rep. Frankie Howard, who died over the weekend at the age of 81.
Local governments that have seen revenues dry up amid the coronavirus pandemic will likely exhaust a more than half-billion-dollar pot of federal aid by the fall, according to the governor’s top budget official, unless Congress appropriates more i…
While Louisiana's top school board and other state leaders are providing guidance, when public schools start and what formats they use for instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic is strictly up to officials in 69 local school districts.
It’s a clichéd scene in political theater: sign-waving throngs, urging their champion to take those final steps and pick up the mantle of leadership.
Early voting begins Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.
Sounding like a sci-fi movie from 1950s, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry scrambled Friday when informed a St. Rose resident received an unsolicited package of mystery seeds from China.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome drew seven challengers this week in her bid for a second term — the most a mayoral incumbent in East Baton Rouge Parish has had to face in the last 30 years.
Longtime District Attorney Scott Perrilloux will keep his position in the 21st Judicial District for another six years.
Former State Rep. Steve Carter has joined the race for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President.
Campaign officials for an East Baton Rouge district judge incapacitated by the novel coronavirus filed paperwork Friday to place him on the Nov. 3 ballot after the state Supreme Court ruled that extraordinary circumstances caused by a worldwide pa…
Another candidate has entered a race for an open seat on the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy arrived on the third and final day of qualifying to ensure his name is on the Nov. 3 ballot.
A state appeals court Thursday night refused to hear a request from 19th Judicial District Judge Richard “Chip” Moore’s campaign team to allow the them to act on the hospitalized judge’s behalf and sign and file his re-election qualifying papers.
A third challenger to East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome filed paperwork Thursday to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the state's fight against coronavirus.
Only a dozen candidates signed up Thursday at the Secretary of State's Office to run in the November elections, but six of them are running against U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, including an elected Democratic official.
Former utility regulator John Schwegmann is entering the election fray – against his wife’s advice – and running again for the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III qualified to run for another six-year term Wednesday, but he drew no challengers on the first of three days of qualifying for the Nov. 3 election.
The 19th Judicial District Court seat that longtime Judge Janice Clark must relinquish at the end of the year because of her age drew two candidates Wednesday on the first of three days of qualifying for the Nov. 3 election.
BR City Court judge qualifies for 1st Circuit race; mandatory retirement ruling goes against appellate judge
Baton Rouge City Court Judge Chris Hester qualified Wednesday to run for a state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal seat that Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham is barred from seeking re-election to because of her age.
A new poll commissioned by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and distributed to state House members found wide support for a statewide mask mandate and opposition to an effort led by conservative lawmakers to repeal the state's public health emergenc…
With 19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard "Chip" Moore in critical condition battling the coronavirus, his re-election committee filed a court petition Wednesday asking for permission to sign his qualifying papers.