A debate between Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter is slated for Monday at 1:30 p.m. as they prepare for a Dec. 5 runoff in the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president.
The debate will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Press Club.
Follow the latest on the mayoral debate here. Can't see the module below? Click here.
Sharon Weston Broome fell just short of winning reelection as East Baton Rouge mayor-president on Tuesday and instead will face former state R…
Baton Rouge police officers would get an across-the-board 3% pay bump under Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's proposed budget for next year.
As Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter prepare for a Dec. 5 runoff in the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president, their campaigns …