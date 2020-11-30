Sharon Weston Broome (left) and Steve Carter (right)

Sharon Weston Broome (left) and Steve Carter (right)

 File photos

A debate between Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter is slated for Monday at 1:30 p.m. as they prepare for a Dec. 5 runoff in the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president.

The debate will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Press Club. 

