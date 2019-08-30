WASHINGTON — Former Gov. Bobby Jindal waged a blistering campaign against Donald Trump, calling his GOP rival an "egomanical maniac" and a "narcissist" and comparing his hair to a squirrel, but he gave the now president mostly high marks during an appearance on CBS This Morning on Friday.
Jindal, who has been out of office since 2017 and kept a relatively low profile, eventually voted for Trump over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, despite the earlier criticism.
"I didn't expect him to be the next great statesman — I didn't vote for him thinking that," he said Friday.
Jindal said he voted for Trump hoping that he would lead the charge to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act, commonly known as "Obamacare," and appoint conservative judges.
"I think he's done better than I expected," Jindal said. "Like many of his supporters, I wish he didn't tweet as much."
Jindal, who has been writing a monthly column for the Wall Street Journal, has slowly been appearing more on television after enjoying a high profile as governor and launching a run for the GOP nomination for president in 2016 that ultimately fizzled amid a crowded field of candidates.
His appearance on CBS This Morning was mostly focused on preparations ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Dorian, a storm that is predicted to hit Florida as strong as a Category 4 in the coming days.
"You hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," Jindal said, repeating an often verse in hurricane-prone Louisiana. "If you under prepare, then people's lives could be lost."
"In Florida, like Louisiana, people have got a lot of experience with storms, unfortunately," he continued. "That can lead to complacency and sometimes people think 'It didn't hit me last time, it's not going to happen this time.'"