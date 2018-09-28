Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel this weekend to California to promote Louisiana's motion picture perks to executives from major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney, Netflix and HBO.

Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson and officials from Louisiana Economic Development will join as Edwards touts the state's tax breaks and film incentives.

“Louisiana has been a major production destination since we were one of the first states to adopt an incentive program in 2002,” Edwards said in a news release. “The enhancements that we made to the program have created stability for Louisiana’s budget, and also created certainty for the industry we are seeking to attract. More importantly, this program provides more opportunities for companies to invest in Louisiana and hire our residents for well-paying, full-time jobs."

The delegation is slated to head to Hollywood on Sunday and return Wednesday. According to the news release, meetings are scheduled with Netflix, Warner Brothers, NBC Universal, and Walt Disney Studios on Monday, and the governor will meet with executives from HBO, Hulu, CBS and Sony on Tuesday.

"We have seen tremendous recent success, including more recurring TV series, such as NCIS: New Orleans, Cloak & Dagger, Claws and Queen Sugar," Edwards said. "We have also seen a 200 percent increase in independent film activity since July 1, 2017, over the previous 18 months. The economic impact of this industry is clear, and we are excited to bring back more of this business home.”