Louisiana's delegation split along party lines when the Democrat-controlled U.S. House voted Friday in favor of a sweeping ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who was one of 240 cosponsors of the Equality Act, was the only member to vote in favor of it.

Republican Reps. Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins and Steve Scalise, the chamber's minority whip, all voted against the bill. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, did not vote.

Democrats lauded the passage of one of their priority pieces of legislation with many speeches in support on the House floor, but the Equality Act is unlikely to make it through the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate.

"This is not just an act of Congress that we are taking for the LGBTQ community, this is progress for America," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

Richmond, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican members argued that the Equality Act went too far in carving out protections for the LGBT community, with several taking specific issue with provisions that would apply to people who are transgender.

Scalise, the No. 2 ranking Republican in the chamber, said he believed it would take rights away from parents and doctors of transgender children.

"It became a partisan bill that won't get signed into law," he said.

Abraham, who is currently running for governor against incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, said he felt it encroached on religious rights.

"Despite its name, the so-called Equality Act places in jeopardy the rights of religious organizations and infringes upon their deeply held beliefs," Abraham said. "There is nothing equal about assaulting the rights of people of faith, and I voted against it."

