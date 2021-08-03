Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill being considered before the U.S. Senate Tuesday, Louisiana can expect to receive about $384 million more in 2022 to improve roads and bridges, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters.
Louisiana received about $768 million in federal highway formula dollars in 2021, but Louisiana and other states can expect much more from the 2,702-page, $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation. Senators hammered out the wording over the weekend and spent the day voting on amendments.
The 10 senators from both parties behind the bill, including Cassidy, are banding together to keep off any amendments that would slow the legislation from getting a vote and heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.
In addition to supplemental spending, the bipartisan bill reauthorizes federal programs for investments in roads and highways and water and wastewater infrastructure at the highest ever levels of funding, Cassidy said. Louisiana would receive more than $6 billion in highway funding over five years. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges and over 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition.
Cassidy said the bill would not raise taxes. About $200 billion of the funding comes redirecting money that had been earmarked for pandemic relief.
Louisiana gets a taste of the $312 billion directed at rebuilding America’s transportation infrastructure, including $110 billion for roads and bridges. Each state gets a certain amount dictated by a funding formula. The money goes to the state for the governor, state Department of Transportation & Development and the Legislature to decide how to spend. The state will work with metropolitan planning organizations around the state to identify transportation needs and priorities, Cassidy said.
“Just off the top of your head you could list the five biggest priorities for our state and whether it’s number one or number five we would agree on all five,” Cassidy said.
He then began ticking off the five on his fingers: a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles; expanding the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge or building another bridge across the Mississippi River; broadening Interstate 12 to six lanes across the Florida and North Shore parishes; extending Interstate 49 south from Lafayette through the bayou country to New Orleans; and completing I-49 from Shreveport to Arkansas.
Cassidy said he also got authorization for an Interstate 14 passing east to west through central Louisiana. Back in 2005, plans were drawn to run I-14 from Fort Stockton in far west Texas through central Texas between Waco and Austin past the U.S. Army bases in Leesville to Alexandria to Natchez, then through Mississippi and Alabama to Augusta, Ga.
“The prospect of our state receiving nearly $6 billion from the nationwide allocation of $550 billion gives us hope that our backlog of road and bridge needs will finally get the attention it deserves,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday in a statement. “Equally important, this bill provides funding and policy certainty for five years.”
Cassidy said the bill also had money to help upgrade New Orleans' failing sewerage system as well as flood control measures. Another $371 million over five years would help teetering drinking water systems across the state.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $47 billion that will go in part to rebuild Louisiana’s eroded coastlines and waterways and $73 billion for energy infrastructure. The bill will also invest part of $65 billion in broadband to expand internet access rural and inner-city Louisiana.
Other parts of the bill that Cassidy said would help Louisiana include:
- $3.5 billion for Flood Mitigation Assistance grants. These grants are used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. In the last fiscal year, one-third of applications for this program came from Louisiana.
- $2.55 billion for construction of Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction projects, specifically targeting states such as Louisiana that have been impacted by federally declared disasters over the last six years.
- $53 million for Lake Pontchartrain over five years to support local restoration efforts.
- $150 million for the Delta Regional Authority.