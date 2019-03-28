BR.wildartcapitolazaleas0010.adv bf
Welcoming springlike weather, blooming azaleas add a pop of color to the Capitol Gardens dressing up the new State Capitol Building Thursday March 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. The ice blue sky and beautiful weather may be the calm before a stormy legislative session that begins at high noon on Monday.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: The latest on efforts to resolve the "duplication of benefits" issue that has haunted victims of the 2016 floods; Proposed legislation could be hurdle for St. George incorporation; Obamacare enrollment drops in Louisiana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 11

Days until the session must end: 70

Days until election day: 198

The News

Flood recovery: Louisiana's U.S. senators will meet with federal officials again next week as they work to resolve the "duplication of benefits" trip that has ensnared thousands of Louisiana homeowners affected by the great floods of 2016. http://bit.ly/2OtWQU9

St. George: Legislation proposed for the upcoming session could hinder efforts to create a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish. http://bit.ly/2Wm6bzY

State budget: Three economists are in the running to become the fourth member of the Revenue Estimating Conference, replacing long-time member Jim Richardson. Here's what's next: http://bit.ly/2OtDO04

Obamacare: Despite lower premiums, the number of people enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual exchange in Louisiana fell sharply in 2019. Here's why: http://bit.ly/2OsGcEv

Hep C: Louisiana is one step closer to implementing a plan that will provide access to treatment that officials hole will eventually eradicate cases of the nation's deadliest infectious disease here. http://bit.ly/2TWj72V

Juvenile Justice: After years of delays due to lagging state funds, the Acadiana Center for Youth officially opened this month to house some of the state's delinquent youth in a facility designed for Louisiana's therapeutic model of care. http://bit.ly/2OuhOlH

Tax credits: The Louisiana Supreme Court has rejected an argument from homeowners who said they were unfairly denied state tax credits for installing solar panels. http://bit.ly/2OuhZ0l (via AP)

Utilities: The state’s utility regulators altered their new rules – aimed at curbing lucrative compensation – to be more acceptable to the directors who run rural utilities, but the association that represents most of Louisiana cooperatives still opposes the regulations. http://bit.ly/2Oz280I

Happening today

  • Council on Watershed Management meets at 9 a.m. in State Capitol Room 1.
  • Republican candidates for governor Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham take part in the Pelican Institute’s forum at 12:15 p.m. at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

Governor’s schedule

  • 9 a.m.: Louisiana Entertainment Summit at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.
  • Noon: New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Annual Policy Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans.
  • 2 p.m. AT&T Believe New Orleans Announcement at Joe Brown Park Gymnasium in New Orleans.
  • 3:30 p.m. Hospital Tour (Closed Media) at New Orleans East Hospital.

Tweet beat 

