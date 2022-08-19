Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is back on the ballot after the Louisiana Supreme Court narrowly ruled Friday that a paperwork mistake does not disqualify him from running for re-election this fall.
The high court’s order reverses trial court and appellate court rulings that had knocked the 36-year-old mayor from the ballot because he listed his mother’s address in his filing paper’s, not that of his condo. Both are in Shreveport.
It was a 4-3 decision that turned on whether state election law disqualifies a candidate for the mistake that Perkins committed.
Chief Justice John Weimer and Justices Will Crain, Piper Griffin and James Genovese voted in favor of allowing Perkins to run, while Justices Jefferson Hughes III, Jay McCallum and Scott Crichton voted against.
As the incumbent, Perkins has several advantages in the mayor’s race, but he faces nine challengers, attesting to the belief by many that fumbles during his first time in office have voters wanting someone else to lead Louisiana’s third-biggest city.
His best-known opponent is state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat. Other major opponents include Tom Arceneaux, a lawyer and Republican; LeVette Fuller, who recently resigned from the Shreveport City Council; and Mario Chavez, a former Republican-turned-No-Party candidate who is a Caddo Parish commissioner.
