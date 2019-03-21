BR.westsideriver.adv HS 327.JPG
Today in The Rundown: A new development in the governor's race; Gov. John Bel Edwards' thoughts on LSU athletics; Changes to utilities rules; Why a major city's mayor is mad at the media; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 18

Days until election day: 205

The News

Gov's Race: Some intrigue is developing on the Republican side of the race to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election campaign: http://bit.ly/2Wbgabp

Orgeron: Gov. John Bel Edwards says LSU is getting its head football coach at "a bargain" after Ed Orgeron's latest contract upgrade. http://bit.ly/2Wc1mcn\

LSU: Gov. Edwards, a university alum and avid sports fan, says he's not ready to back a prominent supporter's call for the firing of President F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva's removal. http://bit.ly/2TOMPqh

Utilities: State regulators have adopted rules on how utility cooperative directors can receive raises in compensation. http://bit.ly/2TRK6wo

Casinos: What should Harrah's owe for license renewal? More than $146M House called for, study says http://bit.ly/2TN2YMY

Transportation: Without dissent, a key legislative committee has endorsed plans for the initial borrowing needed to finance major road projects in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2TOaWpb

State budget: House Republicans continue their challenges of Gov. Edwards' spending priorities for the coming year. http://bit.ly/2WcfkLr

Industry: Oil and gas companies made $244.3 million in high bids for federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico during a sale Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2TQ1yS3

New Orleans: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's recent call to an Advocate reporter after a public meeting went like this: “What do you want to do, screw the city?” http://bit.ly/2TOMljX

$$: Tens of thousands of Louisiana residents will be receiving checks in the mail from the state, not tax refunds, but other unclaimed property dollars collected by the treasury. http://bit.ly/2TN46jP (via AP)

Tourism: A now-removed sign, on display for an undetermined amount of time, glossed over the state's racist past and lauded slaves at the state’s most visited historical site as being “happy” and possessing “a natural musical instinct." http://bit.ly/2TOblId

Happening today

Where's JBE today? (Public schedule events provided to media by the Governor's Office) 

  • 12:30 p.m.: LWC 2019 Louisiana Labor Summit at the New Orleans Marriott.
  • 2 p.m.: Fisher House Rendering unveiling at the future Fisher House site on Canal Street in New Orleans.
  • 5:30 p.m.: Tulane Law Center for Environmental Law Launch at Tulane Law School.

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Special Legislative Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment meets at 1 p.m. in Room E.

Tweet beat 

