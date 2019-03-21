Today in The Rundown: A new development in the governor's race; Gov. John Bel Edwards' thoughts on LSU athletics; Changes to utilities rules; Why a major city's mayor is mad at the media; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The News
Gov's Race: Some intrigue is developing on the Republican side of the race to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election campaign: http://bit.ly/2Wbgabp
Orgeron: Gov. John Bel Edwards says LSU is getting its head football coach at "a bargain" after Ed Orgeron's latest contract upgrade. http://bit.ly/2Wc1mcn\
LSU: Gov. Edwards, a university alum and avid sports fan, says he's not ready to back a prominent supporter's call for the firing of President F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva's removal. http://bit.ly/2TOMPqh
Utilities: State regulators have adopted rules on how utility cooperative directors can receive raises in compensation. http://bit.ly/2TRK6wo
Casinos: What should Harrah's owe for license renewal? More than $146M House called for, study says http://bit.ly/2TN2YMY
Transportation: Without dissent, a key legislative committee has endorsed plans for the initial borrowing needed to finance major road projects in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2TOaWpb
State budget: House Republicans continue their challenges of Gov. Edwards' spending priorities for the coming year. http://bit.ly/2WcfkLr
Industry: Oil and gas companies made $244.3 million in high bids for federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico during a sale Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2TQ1yS3
New Orleans: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's recent call to an Advocate reporter after a public meeting went like this: “What do you want to do, screw the city?” http://bit.ly/2TOMljX
$$: Tens of thousands of Louisiana residents will be receiving checks in the mail from the state, not tax refunds, but other unclaimed property dollars collected by the treasury. http://bit.ly/2TN46jP (via AP)
Tourism: A now-removed sign, on display for an undetermined amount of time, glossed over the state's racist past and lauded slaves at the state’s most visited historical site as being “happy” and possessing “a natural musical instinct." http://bit.ly/2TOblId
Happening today
Where's JBE today? (Public schedule events provided to media by the Governor's Office)
- 12:30 p.m.: LWC 2019 Louisiana Labor Summit at the New Orleans Marriott.
- 2 p.m.: Fisher House Rendering unveiling at the future Fisher House site on Canal Street in New Orleans.
- 5:30 p.m.: Tulane Law Center for Environmental Law Launch at Tulane Law School.
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Special Legislative Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment meets at 1 p.m. in Room E.
Tweet beat
Doris Lindsey Holland Rhodes of St. Helena Parish was Louisiana's first female legislator. Rhodes served as a state senator from 1936-40 and as state representative from 1940-48. She is pictured here at her desk on the Senate Floor. #WomensHistoryMonth #LaLege pic.twitter.com/h26StzqASX— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) March 19, 2019
Here is a sneak peek from our @GridironShowBR stage rehearsals tonight. Dress rehearsals tomorrow night. Opening night is Friday. Get your tickets if you haven’t already! #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/WaFBsoXc9F— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 21, 2019
Thank you @AGJeffLandry! Awesome job! Unfortunately, could have been prevented! Sadly, most egregious offender here had "a multi-million dollar Medicaid provider company." Really! The LA Dept. Health doesn't vet multi-million $ contracts! #lagov #lalege https://t.co/cscj7UuA3d— Lance Harris (@RepLanceHarris) March 21, 2019
Just saw first TV ad attacking @LouisianaGov by @TruthInPolLA . Others may have been up but it’s the first I’ve personally seen. It’s getting late early!!! #lalege #lagov— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) March 20, 2019
US Fire Pump's 20 crew members dropped everything in the middle of the night & risked their lives to help a fellow neighbor during a time of need. They represent the very best of Louisiana and our willingness to always lend a helping hand. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/V4fiBUqGwu— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 20, 2019
Asked about the possibility of a gas tax proposal passing this session, @LouisianaGov responds: "Typically big things, controversial things, particularly around revenue, don’t happen in an election year." #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 20, 2019
The question to @LouisianaGov about EMS is interesting. It takes roughly three times the amount of hours to become a licensed hair-braider in Louisiana than it does to become an EMT. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/Yfgi1m4fti— John Kay (@JohnKayJr) March 20, 2019
Asked about Medicaid expansion, @LouisianaGov said he's certain that it saved lives in the state. Here are the health stats for program: https://t.co/sdtmCQYAYy #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 20, 2019
State Sen. Rick Ward has filed a bill that would annex the Port of Pointe Coupee into the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. Background: https://t.co/7bEdr5CeSq #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) March 20, 2019
Had a great #bipartisan meeting with our friends @LouisianaGov and Rep. @JulieEmerson to discuss success of #cjreforms & ideas for more! Oh, and just for today we’ll be handling security from the Gov’s porch! #partyatthemansion 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ehO9LK3XXr— Holly Harris (@holly_harris) March 20, 2019
One of the key bills of the 2019 session already filed: HCR 1/ Nancy Landry. Provides teacher pay raises of $1,000; boosts state aid for public schools by $39 million. Total is $3.85 billion. Session convenes April 8.#lalege— Will Sentell (@WillSentell) March 19, 2019
