Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is heading into a heated re-election battle next year, spent his final news conference of 2018 touting successes the state saw in the past year -- the state budget deficit is gone, the GDP is at a record high and the state has its lowest uninsured rate ever.
"The size of our economy now is bigger than it has ever been," he said.
Edwards, who took office in January 2016, said teacher pay raises are the "No. 1 priority" on his agenda heading into 2019.
"I haven't heard a single legislator say they are not for it," he said.
Two Republicans — Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto — have already announced plans to run against Edwards, and both have taken aim at the state's economic picture, which they argue could be better.
On the national level, Republicans have targeted the race as an opportunity to unseat the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.
Check back with The Advocate for more.
Can't see video below? Click here.