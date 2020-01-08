WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Iran appears to be standing down amid an escalating conflict with the United States, and he called on American allies to also address the Middle East country's involvement in terrorism abroad.

“We must work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," Trump said Wednesday in a public address from the White House.

Tensions have escalated since the United States killed Iran's most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, last week in a drone strike in Baghdad. The Trump administration and its allies have defended the attack as a response to terrorist activities and Soleimani's role in the killing of Americans, but Iran struck back at the United States this week, firing ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

Members of Congress are expected to be formally briefed by the White House this afternoon.

But already Louisiana Republicans have been especially vocal in defending Trump's actions.

“We are a safer world because a brutal terrorist is gone from this planet,” U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said Wednesday. “This action was long over-due.”

They also have expressed support for further action as needed after Iran attacked the Iraqi military bases.

"Iran has made a grave mistake," U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, tweeted Tuesday evening.

CNN first reported that B-52 bombers have been sent to a British-controlled island in the Indian Ocean for possible operations against Iran. The Pentagon hasn't confirmed the report, but U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, tweeted his support for "airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base and all others who are being deployed to the Middle East" along with a link to the story.

Barksdale, which is in Johnson's district, houses B-52 bombers.