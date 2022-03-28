U.S. Sen. John Kennedy holds a commanding lead over his challengers six months before Louisiana voters decide whether to give him a second term in office.
Meanwhile, the state’s other Republican U.S. senator, Bill Cassidy, now registers strong disapproval among the GOP faithful, a year after he voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Cassidy’s unpopularity among Republicans could imperil a potential run for governor by him next year.
Those are the major two findings from a new statewide survey taken by Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon for a private client he would not identify.
Overall, Couvillon’s sample of 600 likely voters a week ago shows President Joe Biden and Democrats in a bleak position in Louisiana.
Only a slight majority of voters hold a favorable view of the most popular Democrat, Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Kennedy appears to be the most popular elected official in Louisiana, with a 53% positive to 38% negative approval rating. Cassidy, in sharp contrast, is “underwater,” Couvillon found. Only 38% of voters view him favorably, while 49% view him unfavorably. He has a negative rating with Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
Couvillon’s poll gives good news to Kennedy on two election fronts.
The most important is that he is far outdistancing his three Democratic rivals in the Senate race, with 53% of those polled saying they plan to vote for him. Gary Chambers Jr., a progressive activist from Baton Rouge, had 14%. Luke Mixon, a former Navy fighter plane pilot who now flies for Delta Airlines, captured 7%.
Winning 3% was Syrita Steib, the founder and executive director of Operation Restore, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that aims to provide education and housing for women after their release from prison.
Kennedy will be re-elected on Nov. 8 if he wins at least 50% of the vote in the open primary. If he does not, he would face a challenger in a Dec. 10 runoff.
Couvillon’s poll also showed Kennedy leading a hypothetical governor’s race with 22% of the vote. In second place was Sharon Weston Broome, the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President, with 14%. She has given no indication that she might run.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, Cassidy and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were essentially tied with 11%, 10% and 7%, respectively, given the poll’s margin of error of 4%. All three are Republicans.
When he was younger, Kennedy said privately that he wanted to run for governor one day. But he has shown no signs of wanting to seek the office next year and won’t likely announce his intentions until after his re-election campaign.
Landry and Nungesser are giving every indication that they are candidates, as is state Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, who won only 1% in the survey.
The poll showed that voters are continuing their rightward tilt in Louisiana, with about 51% saying they are likely to vote for the Republican candidate in both the Senate and governor’s races, versus 33% for the Democrat.
In the same vein, 60% of voters gave Biden an unfavorable rating, which is about the same rating for how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. It also roughly matches the 2020 election, when 58% of voters picked Trump over Biden.
Edwards fares much better, with voters giving him a favorable rating overall by a 48%-44% margin, while giving him even marks on his handling of the pandemic. That also tracks closely with Edwards’ narrow re-election in 2019.
How's this for a political turnabout. Republicans are chastising Bill Cassidy. Democrats praise him.
Cassidy’s vote against Trump in February 2021, just after the former president left office, has prompted moderate Republicans and Democrats to urge him to consider running for governor.
But most conservatives view him as a traitor now, after he won re-election in 2020 by standing solidly with Trump.
“Cassidy is suffering quite a bit of political fallout from his impeachment vote,” Couvillon said. “He has lost a substantial amount of Republican support without picking up an offsetting amount of Democratic support. It’s the worst of both worlds.”
In an interview, Couvillon said Cassidy would have to “thread the needle” to be elected governor by capturing the moderate vote. That would require a weak Democratic field that would allow Democrats to support him.
Couvillon said Cassidy’s approval rating has improved by 4 percentage points since a similar survey last fall.
Roy Fletcher, a political consultant in Baton Rouge, said Cassidy doesn’t appear to have a clear constituency.
“If he’s going to be a serious candidate, he has to find a base,” Fletcher said. “He has to find those voters who will stick with him regardless of anything said.”