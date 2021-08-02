Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Monday tourism in Louisiana is on the rebound, but a 2020-style shutdown sparked by the coronavirus would be devastating.

"We are praying we don't have to shut anything down," Nungesser told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. "We have got to turn this thing around."

The Republican made his comments about 90 minutes before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he was again ordering an indoor mask mandate to help combat the fourth surge of the coronavirus.

Nungesser said he backed the mandate, has been wearing a face mask himself indoors and that face masks are made available to visitors at state welcome centers and other sites.

The state had 53.2 million visitors in 2019 – the last such snapshot before the pandemic – and those tourists injected $1.9 billion into the state's economy.

Nungesser said 2020 figures are not available.

Infrastructure, unemployment, tourism? Louisiana mulls how to spend $1.6B in federal cash Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday made public his plan for spending nearly $1.6 billion in federal coronavirus aid in a proposal that pumps hu…

He said some small, rural communities showed a hike in visitors last year as travelers scrambled for options.

"People were not going to the big cities," Nungesser said.

Louisiana has 21 state parks and 18 historic sites. Two of the parks are turning a profit.

Nungesser said the goal is for all of them to do so.

Visitors who stay three nights get the fourth night free.

He said 1,100 tourists from seven states were at Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton last weekend, and the park now features a mountain bike trail.

Nungesser said that, unlike hurricanes that spark aid from multiple states, every state is gearing up its own tourism efforts after the widespread shutdowns of 2020.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On another subject, Nungesser renewed his criticism of a plan backed by state leaders that would divert part of the Mississippi River into coastal wetlands to help restore the state's shrinking coast.

The plan is called the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion.

Chip Kline, coastal adviser to Gov. John Bel Edwards, appeared at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on July 12 and blasted Nungesser's criticism of the effort.

Billy Nungesser wrong, absurd, in sediment diversion criticism, governor's coastal adviser says Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s criticisms of the state’s plans to build sediment diversions on the Mississippi River to rebuild land and nourish e…

"Something stinks with this plan," Nungesser said.

He said the project, originally thought to cost about $1 billion, now carries a price-tag of $2.8 billion, will do little for hurricane protection and will wipe out 75% of the dolphin population. "I can't tell you why more people aren't outraged," Nungesser said.

Letters: Billy Nungesser doesn't deserve assaults because of his views on diversion Chip Kline’s recent verbal assault on Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for speaking against the $2.8 billion Mid-Barataria Diversion Project shows jus…

Kline said last month the Mid-Barataria and Mid-Breton Sediment Diversions are the keys to restoring the state's coastline.

State officials have said the project will create 13,400 acres of new land during its first 50 years of operation.

Nungesser said the state needs a five-year plan, not one that covers half a century, and diversion will destroy the brown shrimp, oysters, crab and saltwater sports fishing industries.

The group Restore the Mississippi River Delta blasted Nungesser shortly before his appearance.

The organization said that, despite previous comments by the lieutenant governor, dolphins would be worse off without the diversion and the project will actually help save Louisiana's fisheries, not destroy them.

"It's time for the lieutenant governor to explain what he is doing to address coastal land loss beyond seeding misinformation and sowing discord," the group said in a statement.