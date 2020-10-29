Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday morning about 469,000 homes and businesses are without power after Hurricane Zeta roared through southeast Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon.

"Power will be out for a considerable portion of southeast Louisiana for some period of time," Edwards told reporters.

He said about two-thirds of Orleans Parish is without power, about 80% in Jefferson Parish and 96% of Plaquemines Parish.

Edwards said Wednesday about 5,700 linemen were standing by to make repairs and more can be brought in from Texas.

When electricity will be restored is unclear.

"It appears the vast majority of damages are on the distribution side," he said.

"Those are the utility poles you would see on the side of the road. They can be replaced much more quickly."

Transmission line repairs are more time consuming.

The governor said he thinks the repairs will take days, not weeks, and that some sort of timeline may be available later Thursday from officials of Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Cleco.

Power outages totaled 531,000 at their peak.

The category 2 storm landed near Cocodrie around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It marked the fifth named storm to land in Louisiana this year.

Edwards said Grand Isle appears to be the area that suffered the most damage from the hurricane.

He said Grand Isle was also the lone site of a levee breech.

Officials are assessing the damages there.

Also, an oyster vessel was blocking La. 1 for a time, complicating efforts to get to Grand Isle.

Search and rescue operations are underway in some areas.

Edwards said that means checking homes, especially those closest to the Louisiana coast that suffered the most damage and where residents may be unable to seek help.

One fatality from the storm has been reported so far.

A total of 22 state roadways are closed because of water or debris.

Officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development are assessing the damage.

The state has 3,394 residents in shelters because of hurricanes, including 76 evacuees after Hurricane Zeta.

All of the Zeta evacuees are using local shelters.

Most of the rest sought help after Hurricane Laura.

Edwards also said an elections task force was already in place to ensure polling places are operating in southwest Louisiana after hurricanes Laura and Delta.

He said residents of southeast Louisiana should keep track of possible changes in where they vote because of power outages.

The governor made his comments before starting a helicopter tour of areas that suffered hurricane damages.

He was set to meet with officials of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in Houma, then meet with other parish officials at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans before holding a 2 p.m. press conference.