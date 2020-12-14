The public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge in the spring of 2022, officials said Monday.

The list is then set to be trimmed to three possible crossings by the summer of that year.

Officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development and Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, which has a $5 million contract to do preliminary work on the project, made the comments during a meeting of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District.

The seven-member panel is trying to find ways to finance a new bridge, which is expected to cost at least $1 billion.

Kara Moree, project manager for Atlas, said the first phase of the study is set to be finished by the summer of 2022.

The next section, an environmental review, is set to last until the summer of 2024 once a handful of viable sites have been decided.

How to pay for a new bridge is the key question.

Backers hope that a combination of a public-private partnership, tolls and possibly revenue from an increase in Louisiana's gas tax can make it happen.

Jay Campbell, chairman of the panel, asked about the possibility of speeding work on the effort amid daily traffic problems on and near the bridge.

"What would it take to get it done sooner,?" Campbell asked of forecasts that it will take until the summer of 2022 to finish the first phase of the study.

He asked about the possibility of finishing the initial review by December, 2021.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, a member of the commission, said the time is needed to meet requirements for federal aid and to obtain needed permits.

"This process has proven time and time again that it gets the project right," Wilson said.

"It is time consuming. it is going on longer than anyone wants."

Paul Vaught, a DOTD official who is project manager for the bridge work, said the timetable stems from earlier negotiations.

"These timeframes are based on best practices," Vaught said. "What we have put together is a reasonable schedule, somewhat aggressive."

He said earlier in the meeting, "You have to go through the process, that you have considered all the prudent and feasible alternatives."

Vaught also said he has been commuting in and out of Baton Rouge for 20 years and understands the need for traffic relief.

"I certainly share the frustration on how long it takes to get this done," he said.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish, said if needed steps are not followed it can "throw your project totally out of loop and you have to start over."

East Baton Rouge Parish is one of five with seats on the panels.

The others are Ascension, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.