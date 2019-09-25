WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday released details of President Donald Trump's July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted a whistleblower complaint and spurred House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry this week.

The memorandum, in keeping with White House practice is not a verbatim transcript of the call, during which Trump discussed unproven claims about his political rival Joe Biden using his influence as then-vice president to help his son, who was working for a Ukrainian gas company.

In the account of the call, Trump mentioned Biden's son and encouraged the Ukrainian leader to discuss reopening an investigation and discussing the matter with Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump's private counsel Rudy Giuliani.

Republican members of the Louisiana congressional delegation have stood by Trump throughout multiple Democrat-led investigations into alleged misconduct by the president.

On Tuesday, they again affirmed that there wasn't enough evidence to support the latest impeachment push.

