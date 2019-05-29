Today in The Rundown: Abortion bill hits critical point; Louisiana students continue battling in the National Spelling Bee; NFIP deadline nears but House remains in impasse; the Louisiana Legislature winds down 2019 session; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 8
Days until election day: 135
The News
It's a busy day as the Louisiana Legislature winds down the 2019 session. According to Planned Parenthood, hundreds of abortion rights supporters will be at the Capitol to protest a strict "heartbeat" abortion ban that has drawn national headlines as other states have passed similar legislation.
The anti-abortion bill could get final passage in the House today and be sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who has said he will sign it.
Abortion: More about the bill that would ban abortion in Louisiana at about six weeks. http://bit.ly/2VW0Kr4
Support continues to build around a proposal from Sen. Bill Cassidy that aims to cut out surprise medical bills usually tied to emergency room visits or out-of-network services.
Cassidy's office reports that he's now up to 21 cosponsors just two weeks after introducing his bill.
Lawmakers joining the effort include Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Rob Portman (R-OH). U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has also joined the effort.
Medical bills background: http://bit.ly/2JI0hWR
Gaming: A year after the Harrah's contract renewal effort was dealt a stunning defeat, it's made it through the Legislature. http://bit.ly/2W0hjCh
House: Speaker Taylor Barras, who unexpectedly took the reins of the often-raucous lower chamber of the Legislature four years ago, gave his farewell address this week. http://bit.ly/2VZtD5n
Sports betting: The effort to legalize wagering on sporting events is likely dead this year after critical votes on Tuesday. http://bit.ly/2VVZRyK
NFIP: The National Flood Insurance Program that covers thousands of Louisiana residents could lapse this week amid a battle between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House. http://bit.ly/2WtK1zs
National Spelling Bee: Six kids from Louisiana are advancing to the next round as the spelling bee continues this morning: http://bit.ly/2I81jJ9
Death penalty: A State Senate committee has shot down an effort to hide the sources of lethal injection drugs. http://bit.ly/2VY5M6i
Education: The key details of a teacher pay raise remain unresolved with only days left in the session, sparking questions on whether a controversial end to the debate could spark a walkout or other job action by teachers. http://bit.ly/2VSpujX
Seafood: There could soon be a new menu addition sweeping restaurants all across Louisiana: country of origin information on imported shrimp and crawfish. http://bit.ly/2VZpFd2
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House and Senate come in at 1 p.m.
House Committees
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- House and Governmental Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 2.
- Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 10 a.m. in Room 6.
- Education meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- Natural Resources and Environment meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
- Insurance meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 3.
Senate Committees
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room F.
- Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
- Insurance meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Governor's schedule
- 10 a.m. Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in the grand opening of the LaSalle Lumber Company LLC in Olla.
Tweet beat
God has put a rainbow in the sky over #lalege. The smile will live on all above us— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) May 28, 2019
Saying farewell to the “Gentleman of the House,” Speaker Taylor Barras. Thank you for your service to the people of Louisiana. #lalege pic.twitter.com/qjiBWU8Zne— Paula Davis (@RepPaulaDavis) May 28, 2019
.@LouisianaGov on #NFIP hangup in Congress. Story: https://t.co/KglRCs9K2r #lalege #lagov #laflood pic.twitter.com/DdqndX6wyt— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 28, 2019
.@TeamKCP courageously asked other members of La. Senate to up the $$ for problem gambling in Harrah's New Orleans bill from $500K per year to $1M. Noted that she is a problem gambler. She lost vote, 16-19. Supporters of HB544 wanted no amendments to bill. #lalege— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) May 28, 2019
Inbox: @LaOilGasAssoc and @LMOGA are teaming up to host a Southern Energy Conference Sept. 17-18 in Lafayette. @EddieRispone& @DocAbraham have confirmed they will attend. @JohnBelforLA also has been invited. #2019SEC #lagov #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 28, 2019
New Jersey Gov. @PhilMurphyNJ, who is incoming @DemGovs chair, sidestepped a question about whether he supports @JohnBelforLA, who backs restrictions on abortion and could sign a "heartbeat" abortion ban in weeks: https://t.co/OWhSbrcT3s via @N_J_Globe #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 28, 2019
.@RepRichmond has a fundraiser in New Orleans during this week's recess. #lagov pic.twitter.com/hbtNF671Mh— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 28, 2019
Another touching moment during a farewell speech in Louisiana state Senate. @MikeWalsworth brings his daughter onto the floor, gives her a bouquet of flowers and apologizes for not always being a good dad #lalege— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) May 28, 2019
A kid from Texas just got eliminated at #SpellingBee because he misspelled Pulitzer. And on @PulitzerPrizes awards day! He spelled it "pullitzer."— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 28, 2019
