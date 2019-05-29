Taylor Barras 052819
House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, takes hugs from colleagues Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after giving his farewell speech 

 Advocate Photo by Mark Ballard

Today in The Rundown: Abortion bill hits critical point; Louisiana students continue battling in the National Spelling Bee; NFIP deadline nears but House remains in impasse; the Louisiana Legislature winds down 2019 session; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 8

Days until election day: 135

The News

It's a busy day as the Louisiana Legislature winds down the 2019 session. According to Planned Parenthood, hundreds of abortion rights supporters will be at the Capitol to protest a strict "heartbeat" abortion ban that has drawn national headlines as other states have passed similar legislation. 

The anti-abortion bill could get final passage in the House today and be sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who has said he will sign it

Abortion: More about the bill that would ban abortion in Louisiana at about six weeks. http://bit.ly/2VW0Kr4

Support continues to build around a proposal from Sen. Bill Cassidy that aims to cut out surprise medical bills usually tied to emergency room visits or out-of-network services. 

Cassidy's office reports that he's now up to 21 cosponsors just two weeks after introducing his bill.

Lawmakers joining the effort include Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Rob Portman (R-OH). U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has also joined the effort.

Medical bills background: http://bit.ly/2JI0hWR

Gaming: A year after the Harrah's contract renewal effort was dealt a stunning defeat, it's made it through the Legislature. http://bit.ly/2W0hjCh

House: Speaker Taylor Barras, who unexpectedly took the reins of the often-raucous lower chamber of the Legislature four years ago, gave his farewell address this week. http://bit.ly/2VZtD5n

Sports betting: The effort to legalize wagering on sporting events is likely dead this year after critical votes on Tuesday. http://bit.ly/2VVZRyK

NFIP: The National Flood Insurance Program that covers thousands of Louisiana residents could lapse this week amid a battle between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House. http://bit.ly/2WtK1zs

National Spelling Bee: Six kids from Louisiana are advancing to the next round as the spelling bee continues this morning: http://bit.ly/2I81jJ9

Death penalty: A State Senate committee has shot down an effort to hide the sources of lethal injection drugs. http://bit.ly/2VY5M6i

Education: The key details of a teacher pay raise remain unresolved with only days left in the session, sparking questions on whether a controversial end to the debate could spark a walkout or other job action by teachers. http://bit.ly/2VSpujX

Seafood: There could soon be a new menu addition sweeping restaurants all across Louisiana: country of origin information on imported shrimp and crawfish. http://bit.ly/2VZpFd2

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate come in at 1 p.m.

House Committees

  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • House and Governmental Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 2.
  • Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 10 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Education meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Natural Resources and Environment meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Insurance meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 3.

Senate Committees

  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room F.
  • Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
  • Insurance meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Governor's schedule

  • 10 a.m. Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in the grand opening of the LaSalle Lumber Company LLC in Olla.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

