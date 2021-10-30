Despite a rough start the state counted 323,140 individuals, mostly from Jefferson Parish, able to buy groceries with emergency food stamps after Hurricane Ida.

It was the second largest distribution in the history of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called D-SNAP, behind only Hurricane Gustav, which passed west of Baton Rouge in 2008 causing $8.3 billion in damage.

To help people recover from hurricanes and other disasters, the U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxes its income rules to qualify people who otherwise make too much money to receive food stamps.

For the Hurricane Ida D-SNAP, the federal government distributed about $67.5 million to 154,224 households for an average of $438.10 per household.

At first, the state Department of Children & Family Services officials, who administer D-SNAP, fretted that many hurricane survivors looked at food stamps as a giveaway for poor people would not realize they too could use the program too in times of disaster. All sorts of celebrities and elected officials, even LSU, repeatedly pressed people in the 25 Ida-impacted parishes to apply.

Under D-SNAP, very generally, the complex fiscal formulas that determine household income are adjusted allow for many disaster-related expenses that could bring the monthly net income low enough to hit regular SNAP specifications.

About 75% of the 207,732 households that applied had damage enough to qualify, 154,224 households.

DCFS came up with a clever schedule to ensure a smooth application process – on the phone instead of standing in line for hours!!! – that went sideways immediately. The phone system could handle about 1,500 calls at a time for the 20-minute interview needed to determine eligibility.

From the get-go the number of calls overwhelmed the system, coming in at 250-350 a second. People angered at waits that stretched on for hours, if they could get in at all, condemned all of state government to the media at almost the same pace. Others waited for hours only to learn that the hurricane damage they suffered was not enough to overcome their particular finances to qualify for free groceries.

DCFS scrambled to upgrade the system and added recorded messages to remind the many, many callers who had ignored the agency’s phased schedule, of when their time to apply was to come.

“The state is fine tuning the virtual D-SNAP process and phase selection and working to create a benefit estimator so residents can input their information and see what they may qualify for,” said Sean Ellis, a DCFS spokesman.