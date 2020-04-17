The new state health chief, Courtney N. Phillips, started Friday morning her new job as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, according to the agency’s press office.

Phillips, a Baton Rouge native and former department executive, has been the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards hired her in February replacing former Secretary Rebekah Gee as the head of Louisiana's largest state agency.

She gave Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a two-month notice that she was leaving that state's largest government agency.

As executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services, Phillips administers more than 220 programs with 40,000 employees and operates a $78.5 billion budget – more than twice the size of Louisiana’s entire $32 billion state operating budget.

Before joining the Texas health department, Phillips served for three years as the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and spent 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Health in a variety of roles.

Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a Master of Public Administration from LSU, and a Ph.D. in public policy from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

