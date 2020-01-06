The Louisiana Health Department Secretary is resigning at the end of the month.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Monday that Gee is taking a new job, which will be announced at a later date.

Can't see letter below? Click here.

Gee was a lightening rod for conservative Republicans of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Much of the criticism was about spending issues at the $11 billion agency, the largest department in state government.

Edwards praised her work in expanding Medicaid to working people who made too much money to qualify for the government-paid insurance but too little to buy health coverage on the private market.

"On my first day in office, I signed an executive order expanding Medicaid and since day one Dr. Gee has been on the front lines of this transformational improvement to health care in Louisiana," Edwards said in a statement. ”Under her leadership, we brought health care to more than 460,000 hard-working adults who now have access to the medical services they need to live healthier lives, to fight chronic illness and, in some cases, survive."

Health Secretary remains lightning rod for critics of Edwards administration Since taking the helm of the Louisiana Department of Health nearly three years ago, Dr. Rebekah Gee has served as a lightning rod for critics …

Since Edwards' January 2016 order, Gee was the face of expanded Medicaid, which while optional was a very visibly link to the federal Affordable Care Act that Republicans opposed.

Gee has offered advice to other states related to Louisiana's quick implementation. She often credits the expansion for improved state health outcomes and a drastic drop in the state's uninsured rate.

"The policies we advanced will continue to move the needle – policies that will result in more children growing up healthy, and mothers who can watch them grow, more individuals with disabilities living independently, and more families thriving,” Gee said in a prepared statement.

Under Gee’s tenure the state saw declines in sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV; a renewed focus on maternal mortality resulted in a 32% drop in severe health consequences of hemorrhage in moms who are giving birth; and the elimination of a waiting list for services for people with developmental disabilities, according to Edwards' statement.

“I look forward to remaining in this great state and continuing my work of improving the lives and healthcare of all our residents,” Gee said.

Gee is a medical doctor who practices in New Orleans. She had been state Medicaid director before the governor chose her to run the agency.

Some objected to her appointment to Health secretary job because Gee, an OB-GYN, once gave a speech at a "Pro-Choice Massachusetts" meeting.

Check back with The Advocate for more details