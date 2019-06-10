Today in The Rundown: Looking back at what happened during the Louisiana Legislature's 2019 session; the next step as Congress looks to a long-term NFIP plan; why Louisiana's 2020 Democratic primary date is changing; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Recap: From abortion to infrastructure deals, here's how the Louisiana Legislature dealt with major issues: http://bit.ly/2IwZvtx
NFIP: Congress begins work this week on a long-term plan for the National Flood Insurance Program. http://bit.ly/2IwZQMP
2020: A quirk in Louisiana’s election laws has caused political leaders to change the date of the state’s presidential primary election in 2020 to April 4, nearly a month later than originally planned. http://bit.ly/2IAbpmj
Transportation: A nearly $700 million roads bill that breezed through the Louisiana Legislature was one of the biggest surprises of the two-month session. http://bit.ly/2IrrKKc
Budget: Here's where surplus spending went in the coming year's budget: http://bit.ly/2IzUel5
ICYMI: Efforts to approve fantasy sports and sports wagering in Louisiana faltered as the legislative session ended last week. http://bit.ly/2IzzWZ3
