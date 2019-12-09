WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond and Mike Johnson had another chance Wednesday to try to make their respective parties' case on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat, pressed testifying staff attorneys about the basis for impeaching Trump; Johnson, a Benton Republican, questioned their partiality and repeatedly butted in to challenge the process.

"This has been a truly extraordinary and historically unprecedented hearing," Johnson said of the House Judiciary Committee leadership's decision to let a staff attorney for Democrats testify as a witness and question his Republican colleagues during the same hearing.

It was the second Judiciary hearing into claims that Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine for political purposes.

The House Intelligence Committee, in a party-line vote last week, adopted a 300-page report detailing witness testimony and the claims that Trump threatened to withhold aid from the Eastern European country if it didn't investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Joe Biden is a candidate for president in 2020, and Trump is seeking reelection.

“In the president’s own words — after Ukraine asked for military aid, Trump said ‘I would like you to do us a favor," said Richmond, who is a co-chair of Biden's 2020 campaign.

The Judiciary Committee will vote on articles of impeachment, essentially charges against Trump, as early as this week. If the panel adopts any articles, the charges then go to the House floor for a vote. If the Democratic-controlled House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate ultimately decides whether he should be removed from office. It's unlikely that the GOP-controlled upper chamber would vote to do that.