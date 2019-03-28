Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham took shots at Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards during the Republican gubernatorial candidates' first major public forum together on Thursday.

“We don’t have a revenue problem in Louisiana -- We have a leadership problem," Abraham, of Alto, told the business-friendly crowd at the event sponsored by the Pelican Institute, a New Orleans-based think tank that advocates for free market policies.

Rispone, who is running for office for the first time, juxtaposed his outsider status versus the status quo.

“An outsider doesn’t accept this is the way it has to be all the time," he said.

Edwards was invited to take part in the forum but had a scheduling conflict and instead spoke to a crowd in New Orleans.

But his presence hung heavy as Rispone and Abraham pitched themselves as the better alternative to the current governor.

National group have identified this year's race in Louisiana as a "top pick-up opportunity for Republicans" as Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, seeks a second term.

Republican sniping begins in Louisiana governor's race amid mysterious anti-Ralph Abraham blog post It appears the competition to face off against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the Louisiana governor’s race is heating up with one announ…

The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place between the top two vote-getters if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, regardless of party.

Both Rispone and Abraham highlighted lower taxes, better infrastructure, job creation, education and improving the state's legal climate as priorities.

“My vision is we capitalize on the treasures we have as Louisianans and we make it work," Abraham said.

Rispone said he had a message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a recent meeting: “When I’m governor, we’re going to kick your butt.”

The candidates didn't directly debate each other, instead splitting the hour-long portion in half, with opening remarks and follow up questions from Pelican Institute CEO Daniel Erspamer, Pelican Institute's chief executive officer.

During his portion, Rispone laid out an ambitious proposal to change how the state budget is crafted.

“Start with zero and identify every dollar you are spending and what you are getting from it," he said.

Such a maneuver would require opening up access to billions that, by law and in many cases dedicated by voters, must go toward certain expenditures — such as education and transportation.

Hoping to unseat the only Democratic governor in Deep South, national Republicans pitch GOP candidates The two Republican candidates for governor joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday to try to make their case for a Republican to win election …

Rispone said he also would back a constitutional amendment to require any tax hike receive approval in a vote of the people. After Edwards took office, the Legislature approved a temporary sales tax hike to shore up the state's finances. While it required support from two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, it didn't require a vote of the state's residents.

Abraham, meanwhile, said he would lean heavily on experts to craft policies to benefit the state and create more job opportunities.

“My vision is we capitalize on the treasures we have as Louisianans and we make it work,” he said. “We can do this. The sooner we get started, the better we do.”

Among the things Abraham said he would do "day one" is reverse how the Edwards' administration has approached lawsuits against the oil and gas industry.

In his first year in office, Edwards announced plans to beef up efforts to seek damages from oil and gas companies for their role in harming Louisiana's wetlands over many decades.

He urged all coastal parishes to join in litigation against the energy industry and said the state would sue on their behalf if they didn’t do it on their own – a much more aggressive position than the state had ever previously taken.

Edwards' campaign responded to many of their points in real-time via Twitter but also released a statement after the forum, likening the two GOP candidates to Edwards' predecessor Republican Bobby Jindal.

"Abraham and Rispone both acted like Bobby Jindal today: Abraham skipped his votes in Congress to campaign for higher office, and Rispone announced that he’s considering eliminating every single critical public service in Louisiana as part of a political ploy," Edwards campaign spokesman Eric Holl said. "Gov. Edwards worked on a bipartisan basis to clean up Jindal’s mess and turn the $2 billion deficit into a surplus. Thanks to that surplus, we can finally invest in our teachers, schools and higher education."