WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy joined President Donald Trump on Thursday in announcing plans to prevent patients from receiving costly surprise medical bills, an issue that Cassidy has often highlighted.

“There’s general agreement that patients should be held harmless,” Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said after the meeting. “The president made his commitment to doing so clear.”

But details about the proposal, which Trump said would generate bipartisan support, remain murky.

The president said he hoped to have more details in two weeks. Cassidy and

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who also joined Trump for the White House announcement, said that they are waiting for information from the Congressional Budget Office on a few ideas they are weighing before coming out in favor of one plan.

“I’m not wedded to a particular solution. I’m wedded to the right solution," Cassidy said.

