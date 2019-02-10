President Donald Trump’s declaration in his recent State of the Union speech that he wants to eliminate the nation’s HIV/AIDS epidemic in the next decade by devoting more resources to areas of the country with high rates of the disease could boost efforts already underway in Louisiana.

“In recent years, we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” Trump said. “My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years.

“Together, we will defeat AIDS in America. And beyond."

Baton Rouge and New Orleans have both been identified by U.S. Health and Human Services as among 48 priority areas that have the highest burden of HIV cases and would benefit from additional resources.

But what exactly the federal push will look like remains unknown, and some advocates remain skeptical.

“To date, this administration’s actions speak louder than words and have moved us in the wrong direction,” nearly two dozen HIV/AIDS patient advocacy groups said in a joint statement shortly after the president’s address.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the administration’s plans, Politico reported that the initial phase would include about $250 million in new funding next year, largely for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

A CDC report, citing figures from 2014, ranked Baton Rouge as having the nation’s highest rate of HIV and AIDS cases per capita. New Orleans was ranked third.

Louisiana has about 21,000 people who have tested positive for HIV and are known to be living with the virus. Another 5,000 are believed to have HIV but don’t know their status, said Dr. Alex Billioux, the Louisiana Department of Health’s assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.

“We’re hopeful that it means a lot of support for great work we are already doing but need to expand on,” he said of the Trump administration’s proposal.

One of the key efforts is to get people who have HIV on antiretroviral treatment. There is no known cure for HIV, but medical advances have provided options for those who have HIV or AIDS to live normal lives and for those who engage in risky behaviors to prevent transmission.

“There have been tremendous improvements in those medications in the past 15 years,” Billioux said.

According to the CDC, pre-exposure prophylaxis, a daily pill that people who do not have HIV but are more at risk for contracting it, has been shown to greatly reduce the risk of contracting HIV — by about 90 percent for sexual transmission and 70 percent for infected needles. And HIV antiretroviral treatments can often get a person’s viral load down to a point where it is less likely to be spread.

Billioux said state officials are eager to find out what the Trump administration’s plan will entail.

The federal government is expected to focus on three key areas: providing additional funding for existing programs, sharing data across regions and deploying task forces to help states with programming.

But Billioux said the state is already aggressively working on its own “ending the epidemic” effort and has experts in place.

“We are actually at the cutting edge,” he said. “We know what needs to be done.”

Billioux said getting people on treatment that reduces their viral load and greatly reduces the likelihood of transmission is key. “Frankly, that’s how we are going to stop new infections from happening,” he said.

He said the state health department hopes that the federal effort will provide resources to boost what’s already in place — providing additional funding for medication and awareness efforts.

“That’s really what we’re looking for from the Trump administration,” he said. “We need more.”

Billioux said 75 percent of the people in Louisiana who have HIV are minorities, and the virus is more prevalent in among gay men and people who are transgender — populations that already face additional social stigmas.

“It’s still a virus that preys upon vulnerable populations,” Billioux said. “It’s a perfect storm there for HIV to really rip through a community.”

He said the state wants to do more to make people realize that knowing if they have HIV can be empowering and they can get on medication.

“We’re really eager to get those folks screened so they know their status and linked into a health care professional,” Billioux said.