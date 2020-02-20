In a continuation of last year’s battle over the state doing business with banks that have gun control policies, the Bond Commission Thursday effectively kept Citigroup out of consideration for handling the loans needed over the next few years for highways projects.

The State Bond Commission, which has only one Democratic member, voted 2-11 to reject a resolution that would have included Citigroup, one of the nation’s Big Four banks, in a pool of managers organized to handle bonds for the upcoming projects. The pool allows the state to move quickly by allowing the hiring of bond managers as soon as the need arises, rather than going through an eight-week process to gather bids.

State Treasurer John Schroder wanted to limit the pool to eight underwriters. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne sought 10.

Citigroup ranked ninth with a score of 55 as graded by a committee looking at qualifications, such as experience, distribution capability, previous work with the state. The number 8 ranked underwriter was UBS, which scored 55.19. The winner was JP Morgan that had a scores of 98.33.

In August 2018, the State Bond Commission voted 7-6 to exclude Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, both of which have handled the financing of many of the state’s construction projects, from participating in plans to wide Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge and improve access to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

At the time Schroder, who was supported by Attorney General Jeff Landry and then House Speaker Taylor Barras, argued that the banks’ restrictions on financing the sale and manufacture of firearms infringed on the constitutional rights of Louisiana residents, therefore state government shouldn’t do business with those banks.

Bank of America did not submit a bid to join the pool from which the state will choose managers of the bonds that will finance additional roads projects that are coming up in the next few months.

