Today in The Rundown: Plan to legalize sports betting passes its first legislative test; details continue to emerge about a man who broke into the Governor's Mansion last week; gas tax opponents and supporters rally at the Capitol; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 46

Days until election day: 174

The News

Sports betting: The effort to legalize wagering on college and professional sporting events passed its first legislative hurdle Tuesday when a Louisiana Senate committee advanced the measure for further consideration. http://bit.ly/2PyYFjj 

Gas tax: Both sides of the gas tax hike debate rallied Tuesday at the Legislature, employing their own theatrics to get their messages across through lime costumes to a plane-carried banner circling the Capitol. http://bit.ly/2PrUTI9

Mansion intruder: A man who police say broke into the governor’s mansion and fell asleep on the couch was found just before 6 a.m. last Wednesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards wouldn't say whether he or his family were home at the time. http://bit.ly/2Pqk2mI

Banking: Lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit banks in Louisiana from turning down customers over their ties to the firearms industry. http://bit.ly/2PnPSQS

Law enforcement: The push to rename a Slidell roadway in honor of an officer Jason Seals, who died after his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession, took a major step this week. http://bit.ly/2PrGhsq

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Senate comes in at 4 p.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.

  • State Bond Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Room A-B.

House Committees

  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Insurance meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Natural Resources and Environment meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4.
  • House and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room 2.

Senate Committees

  • Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Insurance meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room F.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards will attend the House Insurance Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in support of a bill to protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health care coverage -- one of the governor's priority bills for the session.
  • Edwards will deliver opening remarks at the St. Bernard Parish State of the Parish event at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette.

Tweet beat

