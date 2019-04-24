Today in The Rundown: Plan to legalize sports betting passes its first legislative test; details continue to emerge about a man who broke into the Governor's Mansion last week; gas tax opponents and supporters rally at the Capitol; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 46
Days until election day: 174
The News
Sports betting: The effort to legalize wagering on college and professional sporting events passed its first legislative hurdle Tuesday when a Louisiana Senate committee advanced the measure for further consideration. http://bit.ly/2PyYFjj
Gas tax: Both sides of the gas tax hike debate rallied Tuesday at the Legislature, employing their own theatrics to get their messages across through lime costumes to a plane-carried banner circling the Capitol. http://bit.ly/2PrUTI9
Mansion intruder: A man who police say broke into the governor’s mansion and fell asleep on the couch was found just before 6 a.m. last Wednesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards wouldn't say whether he or his family were home at the time. http://bit.ly/2Pqk2mI
Banking: Lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit banks in Louisiana from turning down customers over their ties to the firearms industry. http://bit.ly/2PnPSQS
Law enforcement: The push to rename a Slidell roadway in honor of an officer Jason Seals, who died after his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession, took a major step this week. http://bit.ly/2PrGhsq
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Senate comes in at 4 p.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.
State Bond Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Room A-B.
House Committees
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Insurance meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Natural Resources and Environment meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4.
- House and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room 2.
Senate Committees
- Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Insurance meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room F.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards will attend the House Insurance Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in support of a bill to protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health care coverage -- one of the governor's priority bills for the session.
- Edwards will deliver opening remarks at the St. Bernard Parish State of the Parish event at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette.
Tweet beat
Former Board of Regents chair Richard Lipsey says in latest blog post that Alleva ouster isn’t enough; he still wants #lsu president Alexander out. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/YPAyv2K43l— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 23, 2019
.@Walt_Handelsman animation: Democratic president hopefuls pile aboard the campaign train https://t.co/YiNeCBg0hn #2020primary #Democrats #TownHall— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 23, 2019
Trying to get adjusted to navigating the *other* Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pdBlPXb6dk— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 23, 2019
The Legislature last year passed two smaller wrestling deregulation bills: One from Zeringue and another from Cortez. @LouisianaGov signed both into law. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/cnMoOpSpX8— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 23, 2019
.@AFPLouisiana volunteer activists are at the capitol today in force to oppose the gas tax increase. Almost 100 strong, plus an airplane! #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/VvVhr7We2v— John Kay (@JohnKayJr) April 23, 2019
.@LouisianaGov is going through his regular list of accomplishments at the LPA event. Sort of an awkward set up as there is apparently only one mic and the GOP event behind him is using it. Gov is doing pretty good job projecting his voice tho #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/wmtziVEmDG— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 23, 2019
Students from @NCITU have arrived at the State Capitol for #TulaneDay - thank you for representing Tulane today! #LALege #LAGov pic.twitter.com/MMY6CsPwnP— Mike Fitts (@TUFitts) April 23, 2019
LBP's @davantelewis was featured in this week's edition of @LaPoliticsNow Q&A. Check back on Thursday for more info on some of our new projects and plans for the fall elections. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/1pZj24sVTB— LA Budget Project (@LABudgetProject) April 23, 2019
.@BillCassidy office events lined up Wednesday to take constituent Qs:10-11am Zachary City Council ChambersNoon-1pm East Feliciana Public School Board Room2-3pm Police Jury Administrative Office in Greensburg4-5pm Livingston Parish President’s Office, 201#lalege #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 23, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to