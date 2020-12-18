A key legislative panel Thursday gave state transportation leaders the authority to pursue a new bridge of up to $800 million -- 125 miles west of Baton Rouge.

The plan would finance a new Calcasieu River Bridge on Interstate 10 in Lake Charles.

The 68-year-old bridge needs to be replaced to meet today's federal highway standards, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The proposal is dependent on the state forging a public/private partnership, which means a private team would partner with the state to pay for construction of the bridge in exchange for a long-term agreement to operate the structure and recoup its investment.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, in a statement, noted that Louisiana's gas tax has remain unchanged for over 30 years.

"DOTD has successfully procured funding for various projects in the past by using this innovative method considering the underperforming three-decades-old gas tax," Wilson said.

"By utilizing a public/private partnership, the only way to move forward with this project is with the help of the private sector and a user fee," he said.

"The cost of doing nothing is far greater."

The proposal was endorsed Thursday by the Joint Transportation, Highway and Public Works Committee, which incudes members of the state House and Senate.

The panel authorized DOTD to solicit proposals and enter into a contract for a public/private partnership.

The Lake Charles project is nearing the end of the environmental phase.

Three potential locations have been identified.

A decision is expected in 2022 and a contract is expected to be awarded in early 2023.

Earlier this week officials said the public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge in the spring of 2022.

The environmental review is expected to last until the summer of 2024.