Gov. John Bel Edwards is striking back at allegations that the former mayor of New Roads voted illegally in last week's election, voicing "very serious concerns" about the interim secretary of state who publicly supported an investigation into the claim.

"Your quick jump to this conclusion was taken as fact by one media outlet, when the facts prove otherwise," Edwards, a Democrat, wrote in a blistering letter Tuesday to Republican acting secretary of state Kyle Ardoin, who faces a Dec. 8 runoff for the permanent job. "As the chief election officer of the state, that you would toss around something as sacred as an individuals right to vote like a political football in your ongoing campaign for office is extremely troubling."

The Secretary of State's office released a statement from Ardoin calling Edward's letter a "lengthy, sarcastic response (that) is nothing more than an attempt to sidestep a potentially troubling issue and a failure to address any of our specific concerns."

"It's alarming that governor has an issue with the legislative auditor looking into the Department of Corrections to see if there are any policies or procedures that can be improved upon," Ardoin said. "My job is to ensure votes are cast accurately and legally. If the governor has a problem with that, then we have bigger issues to deal with."

Edwards' letter refers to a report from Baton Rouge television station WBRZ that claimed ex-New Roads Mayor Robert Myer "voted because his name was not included on a list of people who are banned from voting."

Ardoin had said that after an initial investigation into the television report's claims, he believed that the Edwards administration should launch a deeper probe. Ardoin, in his own letter to Edwards, further questioned whether Myer was given preferential treatment because his brother is a high-ranking official in the state Department of Corrections.

Edwards in replying to Ardoin Tuesday detailed the conditions of Myer's felony conviction related to misuse of the city's credit card and his sentencing under Louisiana's Article 893, which gives first-time offenders an avenue to clear their records.

"These individuals, such as Mr. Myer, are not sentenced to confinement, but rather are allowed to complete conditions of probation," Edwards wrote. "Successful completion of these conditions authorizes the court to dismiss the charges, which serves as an acquittal of the charges against the individual."

The governor also cited an attorney general's opinion from 1990 that interprets state law regarding people convicted under Article 893 as not losing the right to vote. An attorney general's opinion is non-binding but advises public officials on how to act under state law.

Myer, whose probation ended earlier this year, said he had cleared his voter eligibility with the parish's registrar with voters before casting a ballot in the Nov. 6 election. He said, under the 893 provisions, he was never an ineligible voter because he didn't go to prison.

"The fact is, I followed the law to the letter, I always had my right to vote, but still I called the registrar of voters' office and was approved to vote," he said Tuesday.

Myer said he largely blamed overzealous media for his voter eligibility becoming a political issue, but he also is concerned about the secretary of state engaging in questioning "the fundamental right of a Louisiana citizen, an American citizen, to cast his or her ballot in a legitimate manner."

"It is a shame that a governor who has acted with full integrity his entire time as governor would be sent such a letter accusing a top-level state official of such a silly move," Myer said.

Ardoin was first assistant secretary of state from 2010 until Tom Schedler resigned as secretary of state earlier this year amid sexual harassment allegations. Under state law, the assistant secretary moved into the interim post until an election could be held.

Ardoin was the top vote-getter in a non-partisan blanket primary with several Republicans on the ballot this month, but he didn't break the 50 percent threshold needed to prevent a runoff.

He faces Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup on the Dec. 8 ballot.

Edwards, who hasn't publicly endorsed either candidate in the race, wrote in his letter to Ardoin that he has "very serious concerns about (Ardoin's) lack of knowledge regarding voting rights in the state."

"If your 'initial investigation' had included review of Mr. Myer's conviction, you would have known that he was sentenced under (Article 893) and successfully completed the conditions of his probation in July 2018 and hopefully you would not have carelessly released Mr. Myer's name as an individual who 'illegally cast his ballot.'" Edwards wrote in his letter to Ardoin. "In short, the reason Mr. Myer's name was never reported to your office was because he, like thousands of other individuals sentenced with the benefit of (Article 893) did not lose his right to vote as a result of his conviction."