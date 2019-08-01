WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has signed off on a sweeping two-year, $2.7 trillion spending deal, sending it to President Donald Trump as Congress begins its August recess.
Trump has been a vocal supporter of the spending proposal, which also increases the federal debt limit until 2021, but Louisiana’s Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge and John Kennedy of Madisonville both voted against the proposal.
The measure, which passed the House last week, ultimately passed the Senate in a 67-28 vote Thursday.
Just hours before the Senate voted, Trump again urged senators to support it, calling it “phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”
“Two year deal gets us past the Election,” Trump tweeted. “Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!”
The deal clears the way for the appropriations process, avoiding a government shutdown at the end of September that would have been triggered had no spending agreement passed — an issue both Democrats and Republicans sought to avoid.
Additionally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned officials that the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills next month if the debt cap isn't raised.
But some conservatives, including Kennedy, have spent the past several days arguing that the proposal doesn’t do enough to curb government spending and will contribute more to the nation's growing deficit.
“The United States is already $22 trillion in debt, and that number keeps climbing every second,” Kennedy said after the vote. “I could not in good conscious vote to support this irresponsible spending habit.”
U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, were the only members of the Louisiana delegation who voted in favor when the proposal came up in the lower chamber.
Republican Reps. Mike Johnson, of Benton; Clay Higgins, of Port Barre; Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge; and Ralph Abraham, of Alto, all voted against it.