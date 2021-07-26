State officials announced Monday they have let a $46 million road project in St. Tammany Parish for the first segment of work voters approved 32 years ago.
The construction, in three phases, will erect a four-lane highway between La. 40/41 in Bush and Interstate 12.
The project was one of 16 voters approved in 1989 that were supposed to be paid for with a four-cent per gallon hike in the state gas tax.
Financial problems have kept this and one other project voters approved from being completed.
The list is known as TIMED, which stands for Transportation Infrastructure Model for Economic Development.
The winning bidder for the first phase is Brown Industrial Construction, LLC.
It will consist of a four-lane highway between La. 40/41 and La. 435 in St. Tammany Parish.
The second section, set to be let later this year, and the third segment, set to be let in 2023, is fully funded.
"To finally move this long-awaited project is a momentous occasion for the people of St. Tammany Parish," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the new corridor will provide better access between I-12 and the northeastern section of Louisiana and offer another hurricane evacuation route from New Orleans and the Northshore.
When the work is set to be done is unclear.