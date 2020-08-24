Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s first female governor, was the most influential woman in the state after passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago, according to a panel of historians, journalists and others convened by the USA Today Network. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.
Blanco served as governor from 2004-08, overseeing the state’s response to hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She died in 2019.
Second in USA Today’s list was Lindy Boggs, who succeeded her husband Hale in the House of Representatives, becoming the first woman elected to Congress from Louisiana.
Boggs won a special election in 1973 to replace her husband, who died in a plane crash, and won re-election seven times before choosing not to run again in 1990. Afterward, President Bill Clinton named her as ambassador to the Holy See. She died in 2013.
Third on the list was Leah Chase, the restaurateur and chef at Dooky Chase in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans.
The restaurant served as a gathering place for the civil rights movement in the 1960s, powered by Chase’s gumbo z-herbes, fried chicken and bread pudding. In 2018, Food and Wine magazine selected Dooky Chase as one of the most important 40 restaurants over the past 40 years. Chase died in 2019.
Rounding out the USA Today list were gospel singer Mahalia Jackson; Bernette Johnson, the first Black woman to serve on the Louisiana Supreme Court; Oretha Castle Haley, a civil rights activist in New Orleans; Cleoma Breaux Falcon, a musician and singer who, with her husband, recorded one of the first Cajun albums; Ruby Bridges, who at age 6 became the first Black student at an all-white elementary school in New Orleans; Sarah Towles Reed, who founded the first teachers union in New Orleans; and Clementine Hunter, a self-taught folk artist from the Cane River area near Natchitoches.