John Paul Funes has been fired from his long-time position as president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, the hospital announced on Tuesday, citing a third-party investigation that found "a pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds."
"We are shocked and appalled at what we have learned," Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center said in a statement. "Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is integral to our healing ministry and helped us reach so many important goals that would have been unattainable otherwise."
The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm that supports the Baton Rouge hospital system.
The hospital said law enforcement has been contacted but declined to release any additional details pending the criminal investigation.
"Mr. Funes’ actions in no way represent the values and mission of the Our Lady of the Lake and the Foundation, and the hundreds of volunteers and donors who have given so much over the years," OLOL's statement reads.
Funes, who has been head of the hospital's fundraising arm for more than a decade and previously was administrator of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, couldn't directly be reached for comment.
His attorney, Walt Green, declined to comment on the allegations.
In his role at the OLOL Foundation, Funes led multiple multimillion dollar fundraising campaigns for the medical center's additions and upgrades.
He also has served on several business and community boards, including Iberia Bank's Baton Rouge advisory board, the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation board of directors and Gov. John Bel Edwards' gubernatorial transition team.
According to the Foundation's public IRS Form 990 filing, Funes' annual salary was $283,000, plus $67,679 in "other compensation." The OLOL Foundation reported to the IRS total assets exceeding $42 million at the end of 2017.
OLOL is a Catholic-sponsored hospital that is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. It first opened its doors in Baton Rouge in 1923.
The hospital has rapidly expanded its offerings in recent years, thanks to large fundraising endeavors, including a $50 million effort for OLOL's new Children's Hospital.