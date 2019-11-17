U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise appeared on Fox News Sunday to defend President Trump's defeat by proxy in Saturday's Louisiana gubernatorial runoff.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked the Louisiana representative whether Gov. John Bel Edwards' election to a second term weakened Trump's influence over Republican voters.

"Eddie Rispone made up about a 22 point disadvantage over the last month because of President Trump's involvement," Scalise, R-Jefferson, said. "So Eddie Rispone was at about 27 [percent] in the primary, he ended up at 49 [percent], so clearly President Trump's involvement made a big difference in helping close that massive gap."

Scalise argued that Trump's tweets and Louisiana campaign visits helped make the race so close.

"Look, the governor's polling showed that he was above 50 [percent] before President Trump first started getting involved," Scalise said. "That forced a runoff.

In May, Trump pushed Scalise to run for governor while aboard an Air Force One flight to Louisiana. Scalise declined and endorsed Rispone after he emerged as the Republican nominee in October.

After Edwards' win on Saturday night, Scalise issued a statement congratulating the governor.

"The voters of Louisiana have spoken and I congratulate John Bel Edwards on winning a hard-fought race to be re-elected governor of Louisiana. I will continue to work with Governor Edwards on any issues that help Louisiana, like coastal restoration, flood protection, and disaster recovery."