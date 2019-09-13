LSU is preparing to join a growing number of public agencies filing litigation to seek recompense from the fall out of widespread addiction of opioids.

After meeting behind closed doors, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved Friday a resolution that opens the way for the university to sue pharmaceutical companies over opioid abuse.

LSU President F. King Alexander said after the meeting that LSU first needs to get a handle on how much opioid addiction has cost the university and its hospitals in terms of treatments, hiring more counselors, lost hours and other ramifications. “It’s quite a substantial number,” Alexander said.

LSU would join a number of Louisiana cities, including Baton Rouge, and government agencies seeking damages from pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. A petition filed by the Louisiana Department of Health claims “drug manufacturers undertook an orchestrated campaign to flood Louisiana with highly addictive and dangerous opioids in an effort to maximize profits above the health and well-being of their customers, including the healthcare systems supporting those customers.”

Supervisors, after passing the resolution without comment, were closed mouth about just what type of lawsuit the university would seek or when it would be filed. But the resolution states that the attorneys, when hired, would receive 25 percent of any proceeds and would cover the costs for the university’s litigation.

The resolution notes: “Similarly situated universities have successfully made these claims – including Oklahoma State University who settled their claims for $200 million. The legal strategy is affected by the timing because similar lawsuits are increasing in number across the country and there are time delays within which potential claims must be asserted.”

In March, Oklahoma State University leaders settled with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, after raising complaints about the costs of responding to people addicted through the over prescribing of the drug. The settlement established a $200 million endowment at the Oklahoma State University’s Center for Wellness and Recovery, which will go toward treating addicts.

The 16 members of the LSU Board make decisions and oversee policy for the LSU System’s colleges, universities, medical schools and hospitals.

Purdue Pharma also reached a tentative settlement earlier this week with about half the states and attorneys representing roughly 2,300 local governments seeking help in their struggles with the opioid epidemic. Purdue, based in Stamford, Conn., would file for a structured bankruptcy and pay as much as $12 billion over time, with about $3 billion coming from the Sackler family, the company’s majority owners.

Another federal lawsuit goes to trial in Ohio next month and is considered test case for more than a dozen lawsuits against other drug makers, distributors and pharmacy chains.