Congress is advancing legislation that aims to fix an inadvertent impact of sweeping federal tax legislation passed in 2017 that has created a new burden for Gold Star Families.

“This bipartisan legislation is one step closer to helping those who lost a father or mother serving in the military to protect our freedom,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said after his bipartisan-backed bill passed the Senate on Tuesday without objection. “The Tax Cut and Jobs Act has helped millions. I thank Democratic colleagues for joining to improve the law and ensure more Americans benefit.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included language intended to streamline the federal tax law to prevent wealthy parents from shifting income to their children to avoid paying higher tax rates. The change has now been applied to children of fallen soldiers, increasing the taxes paid on survivor benefits they receive.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a letter to the Louisiana congressional delegation, called the change "cruel and painful" to military families "who have already paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Separate legislation is making its way through the House. The Senate bill was passed with language that will allow passage of same language legislation from the House to receive expedited passage.

