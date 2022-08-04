Gov. John Bel Edwards is headed to Europe on Friday.
He will lead a delegation of business and state leaders on an economic development, water management and resiliency mission to the Netherlands and France.
Edwards will tour one of the Netherlands' most ambitious flood control facilities: the Room for the River Programme’s Noordwaard polder project. Edwards’ delegation is looking at flood control measures that the Netherlands and France use that Louisiana could possibly adopt.
“I am very grateful to the Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Henk Ovink for inviting me and our delegation to his country to continue our work together on water management,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from international leaders in flooding prevention, and to grow our economy while we’re at it.”
The delegation includes representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, the Port of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, Shell and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Edwards will also pay tribute to Louisiana’s military veterans while visiting Normandy in northern France. He hopes to raise awareness about a $400 million capital campaign for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. That capital campaign is culminating in the recent dedication of the Bollinger Canopy of Peace, the opening of the post-war focused Liberation Pavilion later this year, and the brick-and-mortar museum campus expansion scheduled for completion in spring 2023.
This is Edwards’ second international trip of his second term, and the fifth of his governorship. His most recent international trip was to Scotland for the International Climate Change Summit in October of 2021.