So many people tried to apply Monday morning for emergency food stamps that the toll-free numbers went down for a few hours.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has fixed the problem and extended the time applicants can phone today to 7:30 p.m. The phone number is 1-888-524-3578.

As part of the recovery from Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing many families access to food stamps even though under normal circumstances they make too much money to qualify.

Called Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, food stamp qualification rules are temporarily changed to include storm-related damages as part of income calculations, which could allow many households – even those with six-figure incomes – to receive groceries – about $680 worth for a family of four. People already receiving food stamps can’t apply.

The state Children and Family Services department, which administers D-SNAP, figured about 150,000 people would apply during the three-week rollout. What the agency didn’t count on was several thousand trying to phone the moment the application period began at 7:30 a.m., said Sean Ellis of DCFS. The agency had to scramble to add more phone capacity in order to allow more applicants access and decrease wait times for those who make it through.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We have addressed the issue, and calls are now flowing. We are sending mass texts to clients scheduled for this first week,” DCFS posted on its Facebook page at about 11 a.m.

Applicants have to phone the agency – at 1-888-524-3578 – and be interviewed by staff between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Applicants will be asked about income, checking and savings account balances, and other financial assets, as well as about a wide range of costs caused by the storm. Most applicants will learn immediately if they qualify and for how much.

Hoping for a smooth application process, DCFS set up a schedule that allows applicants from specific parishes to phone during specified times. Actually, applicants have three days to phone in to apply: The scheduled day for last names that begin with specific letters, then two additional days for people to phone in regardless of the letter with which their last name begins.

The agency had scheduled Monday to take applications from people the last names starting with the letters A-F and living in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. On Tuesday, residents of those parishes with last names beginning G-M can call. Wednesday is for last names N-S and Thursday is T-Z.

For the applicants on this first day of Phase 1, DCFS is extending the call-in time Monday to 7:30 p.m. Phase 1 applicants can also phone on Friday and Saturday.

PHASE 2 – September 27-October 2

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa parishes.

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

PHASE 3 – October 4-9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

Day 1 (Monday, Oct. 4) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Oct. 5) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 6) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Oct. 7) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 8) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 9) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Additional information about DSNAP can be found by texting LADSNAP to 898-211 or by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP. Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.