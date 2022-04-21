Louisiana is getting $5.9 million from the latest round of federal aid to assist low-income families with cooling and heating costs, the White House announced Thursday.
The allocation means the state has gotten $98.9 million this year to help with energy expenses, the largest since the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was set up in 1981.
Earlier the state got $41.4 million for energy costs from the American Rescue Plan and $50.3 million from a separate allotment of federal aid.
Last November the White House called for coordination across programs to maximize the impact of home energy assistance, including webinars hosted by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U. S. Treasury that attracted 500 administrators from across the country.
Households that need help paying utility bills can identify resources at EenrgyHelp.us or by calling 1-866-6327.