Two days after losing a bitter congressional election to Troy Carter, Karen Carter Peterson stood before their Senate colleagues Monday to graciously acknowledge his victory and wish him success in Washington.
As she spoke, Peterson turned several times to smile and gesture toward Carter, who was about 30 feet away. Her speech begins at the 7:40 mark.
“If he does well, the state does well, and everybody in the 2nd Congressional District does well,” Peterson said. “We need you to do well, Senator Carter. I’m wishing you well and I look forward to working with you in partnership because that’s what we do as Louisianans.”
Peterson and Carter are Democrats from New Orleans who had been friends and political allies until the congressional race heated up, with Carter winning Saturday’s runoff with 55% of the vote. In the final days of the campaign, they accused each other of lying and launched attack ads against each other.
Peterson called it a “testy” and “intense” campaign. “I know that I left all of my values on the field,” she said. “I am proud of everything I did. And I have no regrets because I fought for people.”
In her remarks, Peterson seemed to acknowledge the attacks against her absences in the Senate.
“I will be here. I am going to show up, Senator Carter,” she said, looking toward him as their colleagues laughed. “I’m going to show up, and I’m going to continue to do the work. And I look forward to working with all of you.”
The other senators applauded Peterson as she walked from the speaker’s well.