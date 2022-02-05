Problems with the Lower Pontalba Building, a historic New Orleans structure overseen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office, have re-emerged two years after the state Legislative Auditor uncovered issues with guest stays at the building’s apartments.
This time, an internal audit exposed a host of shortcomings with the management of the building by the Office of State Museum. The office, part of Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, left spaces vacant for months at a time, failed to collect the right amount of rent and didn’t take action on noncompliant tenants, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue, the audit found. The department is under the purview of the lieutenant governor.
Those findings came around the same time Nungesser’s office discovered it may have to claw back the discounted rents it offered some tenants, after Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office advised in December the agency couldn’t cut tenants a break on their leases because of the pandemic.
Landry and Nungesser are political sparring partners; both are Republicans, and both are expected to seek the governorship in 2023.
Amid the latest dustup, the chair and the vice chair of the Louisiana State Museum Board of Directors, a volunteer board that oversees the museum office, both stepped down from their posts instead of offering to serve another term.
The Lower Pontalba Building, which has 28 residential units and 12 commercial spaces, was bequeathed to the Louisiana State Museum in the 1920s by William R. Irby, a wealthy New Orleans tobacco executive and philanthropist. The museum’s board of directors serves as trustee of the building, and since 1996 has set aside one apartment for the museum’s use.
The apartments and commercial spaces overseen by the lieutenant governor have drawn scrutiny before. After Nungesser in 2019 changed the policy to let the lieutenant governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism use the museum’s apartment as well, the Legislative Auditor and Attorney General Jeff Landry raised concerns. The 2018 audit found Nungesser’s raffling off stays at the apartment may have violated the state Constitution, among other things. Two years before that, the legislative auditor had found problems with the management of the spaces.
In 2019, the state museum’s interim director resigned in protest and accused Nungesser of using the apartment for personal benefit, among other things. Nungesser denied the allegations; the office remains without a new director.
The new internal audit found the Office of State Museums was letting spaces “stay vacant for extended periods of time, resulting in lost revenues;” not establishing correct rental rates, leading to lost revenues in some instances and tenants being overcharged in others; and not ensuring rental payments from tenants were processed and accounted for.
The auditor recommended the office outsource some of the work, which the office appears poised to do.
In the pandemic, after tourism dried up and an eviction moratorium went into effect, the museum board decided to cut Pontalba tenants a break on their rent. But in December, Landry’s office told Nungesser’s office that wasn’t allowed, and that it could only defer rent, not abate it. The attorney general must approve lease agreements and changes at the Pontalba Building.
As a result of the rejection, Nungesser’s office may have to claw back the rent money it abated. Tenants aren’t pleased.
“As you can imagine, this is extremely stressful. We’re just barely hanging on mentally,” said Marianne Lewis, co-owner of Jackie’s, a clothing boutique. “This just throws a whole other wrench in our survival schemes.”
“We’re talking about owing the Louisiana State Museum something in the neighborhood of $16,000 if we don’t actually get this abatement,” said Alex Gingrow, with the Little Toy Shop. “This isn’t a drop in the bucket. This is a huge chunk of change.”
Veronica Mosgrove, director of communications for Nungesser, said Landry’s office approved an initial rent abatement, but not a subsequent request. “We are unclear as to why he changed course on the second one,” she said.
Landry’s spokesperson Cory Dennis said Friday that based on the state Constitution, “we believe what the Lt. Governor is trying to do is most likely illegal. If he proceeds and that action is found to be illegal, as we suspect, he will be responsible for the consequences.”
Assistant Attorney General Craig Cassagne, Jr., told Nungesser’s office in early December that the proposed abatement came “despite numerous federal and state programs” to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic. He said while “extreme measures may have been warranted during the height of COVID-19,” the pandemic can’t be used as a “permanent excuse to seek abatement of rent that is lawfully owed to the state of Louisiana.”
The museum’s full board will meet Monday to discuss the audit and the issues created by Landry’s rejection of the rent abatements. The meeting comes after a smaller board committee met Friday to hear an action plan crafted by the head of the Office of State Museum for addressing the issues raised in the audit.
Kim Abramson, the wife of former state Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, decided in mid-January not to seek a renewal of her term. In the chat of Friday’s Zoom committee meeting, Abramson said she “stepped away” after her first term ended. She asked board members to give her the “opportunity to respond” if her actions were mentioned; they didn’t come up in the meeting Friday.
Two other board members also recently left: The board’s vice chair, Christen Losey-Gregg, and board member Mary Coulon. Coulon said she only left because of a new personal responsibility, not in protest of any issues with the board. Losey-Gregg couldn’t be reached for comment.
Staff writer Blake Paterson contributed to this story.