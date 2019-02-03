Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam faces calls for his resignation after it was revealed that his yearbook page included a photo of a person in blackface and someone dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe. Northam initially admitted he appeared in the photo, but later retracted that and denied he is either of the costumed figures that appeared on his yearbook page. And Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined members of his own party in calling for Northam's resignation.
"This photograph is disgusting and should offend everyone," Gov. Edwards said in a statement. "There is no excuse. If it is Gov. Northam in the photos, he should resign immediately."
The photo of Northam came out Friday. The 1984 medical school yearbook photo on Northam's page depicts a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe. While calls for his resignation mount, Northam insisted in a press conference on Saturday that he did not appear in the photograph.
The denial reversed Northam's Friday message. In a statement on Friday, he apologized for appearing in the photograph.
“It has taken time for me to make sure that it’s not me, but I am convinced, I am convinced that I am not in that picture,” Northam said.
Edwards attended a fundraising event in his honor hosted by Northam in February 2018. Author John Grisham and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined Northam in welcoming Edwards to Virginia for the event.