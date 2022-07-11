U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy continues to crush his three Democratic challengers in fund-raising, the latest campaign finance reports show.
Kennedy, a Republican from Madisonville, has collected $28.2 million so far during his re-election campaign, compared to a total of about $2.2 million combined raised by Luke Mixon, Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib. Kennedy raised $5.5 million during the most recent quarter, which covers contributions and expenditures through June 30.
The reports will likely strengthen the belief by national handicappers that Kennedy is a near lock for a second six-year term in the Senate. The primary is Nov. 8.
The reports contain good news, though, on one front for Mixon, in his battle with Chambers to be seen as the top Democratic challenger.
Mixon raised far more during the latest reporting quarter, $635,000 to $172,000, and had far more cash on hand as of June 30, $584,000 to $137,000.
Overall, Mixon has raised more than Chambers during the campaign, $1.1 million to $964,000, although he did begin his campaign two months earlier.
"We are the clear Democratic frontrunner in Louisiana's Senate race," said Ben Riggs, Mixon’s campaign manager. “Luke's message of responsible leadership deeply resonates with Louisiana voters who are eager for change – and we are securing the necessary resources to take that message to voters in the fall via television, radio and get out the vote efforts."
In April, it was Chambers’ turn to claim front-runner status among the Democrats after he raised more money than Mixon during the first quarter.
Steib raised only $25,000 during the latest campaign reporting period and has $15,000 on hand.
The Democratic candidates have two goals – first, to finish second to Kennedy, and second, to hold him below 50% in the primary to force a Dec. 10 runoff.
Kennedy, however, enjoys huge advantages. More voters than not like him, polls show, and he far outdistances his challengers in his ability to spend money. He also has the support of the most popular Republican, former President Donald Trump, in a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 2008.
“The people of Louisiana know what’s at stake, and I promise to continue to be a strong common-sense voice against the woke left in Washington,” said Kennedy in a statement Monday.
During his first term, Kennedy voted for the tax cuts pushed through Congress by Trump that favored big companies, supported Trump’s failed efforts to dismantle Obamacare and voted against President Joe Biden’s spending plan to revitalize the national economy and his program to spend $1 trillion to rebuild the country’s infrastructure. (Sen. Bill Cassidy, also a Republican, voted for the road work plan.)
Kennedy is the only senator running for re-election this year who voted against certifying Biden’s electors on Jan. 6, after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election outcome.
Kennedy joined virtually all other Republican senators in March in rejecting Ketanji Brown Jackson as Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. She won confirmation anyway thanks to the support of all Democrats.
Kennedy also voted with most Republicans – but not Cassidy – against a bill pushed by Biden and Democrats that aims to keep guns out of potential criminals.
Mixon, of Baton Rouge, is running as a moderate in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, as a former fighter pilot and Naval Academy graduate who opposes abortion but supported Biden’s infrastructure package and backs the president’s initiative to spend more money on health care, climate change and early childhood education. Mixon has the support of Edwards, who helped him raise money during the most recent quarter.
“It should be no surprise that the governor’s endorsement came with institutional cash,” Chambers said in a statement, in explaining Mixon’s fund-raising advantage. “Our campaign has been focused on bringing new people to the political process that have traditionally been ignored.”
Chambers is a social justice activist in Baton Rouge who has won attention nationwide by running as an unapologetic progressive willing to challenge the political establishment. In a recent radio interview, he called for packing the U.S. Supreme Court to overcome its anti-abortion and pro-gun rulings. Chambers said Biden should face a primary challenge if he doesn’t support the plan.
Steib is executive director of a group in New Orleans that helps women back on their feet after their release from prison. She supports abortion rights.
The Rev. Tony Spell, a magnetic and controversial Pentecostal minister in Central, said last week that he is considering jumping into the race. Spell, a Republican, could pose a challenge to Kennedy winning in the primary if he mounted a substantive campaign. Qualifying is July 20-22.