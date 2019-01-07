The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame plans to induct five people during a banquet next month in Lafayette. Tickets for the Feb. 23 event at the Cajundome Convention Center Festival Ballroom (Second Floor) are $125 each for open seating and can be obtained from the hall at (318) 628-5928 by Feb. 1.
This year's inductees:
RAYMOND S. BLANCO — Louisiana's first and only First Gentleman, Blanco served as an adviser to his wife Kathleen, who was unbeaten in her races for the Louisiana House of Representatives, Public Service Commission, lieutenant governor and governor. He also has advised other candidates for state and local offices. As a coach, he led Catholic High of New Iberia to the Acadiana region's first state title in 11-man football before leaving to be an assistant at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
MARION D. EDWARDS — Vice President of Governmental Affairs for Freeport McMoRan Inc. from 1983-1995 and a political consultant to governmental affairs for the same company from 1995-1999. He also worked with his brother Edwin, the former governor, on a number of political campaigns. From 1958-1996 he was campaign manager and treasurer for 18 local, parish, district, state and national elections.
RON GOMEZ — A former Baton Rouge and Lafayette broadcaster elected to the Legislature. Gomez successfully argued that a new basketball arena should be built for what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana and also chaired a key committee when lawmakers passed multi-parish banking legislation.
PAUL HARDY — A former state senator who also served terms as secretary of state and lieutenant governor. In 1979, he carried 18 of the state's 64 parishes but failed to make the runoff by 4 percentage points. In 2004, he was inducted into the Living Legends Hall of Fame of the Acadian Museum in Erath.
RICHARD E. ZUSCHLAG — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Acadian Companies, which he founded in 1971. He served on the Bush-Clinton Coastal Recovery Fund committee. Helped negotiate with the phone company for the first enhanced 911 system in the state, which gave the operator both the address and the phone number for persons calling. He was inducted into the Acadian Museum Hall of Fame as a Living Legend in 2005.