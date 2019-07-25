WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a sweeping two-year, $2.7 trillion spending deal brokered by both parties and supported by the Trump administration, with Louisiana's members split on support for it.
U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, were the only members of the delegation who voted in favor.
Republican Reps. Mike Johnson, of Benton; Clay Higgins, of Port Barre; Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge; and Ralph Abraham, of Alto, all voted against it.
The spending proposal, which also increases the federal debt limit until 2021, now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it is expected to easily pass next week before Congress goes on a month-long recess.
Scalise, who is the No. 2 Republican in the House, had urged other GOP members to vote in favor of the proposal. In the end, just 65 Republicans voted for the bill, while 132 voted against it, including all of the other Louisiana Republicans.
"Any time you have a big budget deal, it's tough rounding up votes for it because everybody can find something they don't like it in," Scalise said. "There's a lot of important wins that the president got that he wants."
Trump had tweeted ahead of the vote, encouraging members to support it.
"I am totally with you," the president wrote.
Johnson, who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, had urged members to vote against it.
“As conservatives, it is our responsibility to provide fiscally sound solutions that will ensure the continued security and prosperity of our great nation," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the current spending deal fails to meet reasonable guidelines outlined by the RSC."
The deal avoids a government shutdown at the end of September if no spending plan passed — an issue both Democrats and Republicans had voiced concern over.
Additionally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned officials that the U.S. could run out of ways to pay its bills in September if the debt cap isn't raised before then.
Conservatives had slammed the proposal as not doing enough to curb government spending and contributing more to the nation's growing deficit.
Johnson, in his statement, said the RSC blamed Democrats for "out-of-control spending" in the proposal.
"The RSC will continue to insist upon a return to fiscal responsibility and will work closely with the administration to move the ball forward," he said. "We must fix the broken process that got us here.”
Scalise defended the bill as providing necessary funds for defense and noted that Democrats were not successful in removing an anti-abortion provision that it contains.
"I share the valid concerns that we have to get control over spending in Washington," he said. "You're not writing by yourself — you've got to get 60 votes in the Senate and pass it through (Speaker) Nancy Pelosi's House, and with all that (Trump) was still able to get some very important things for his agenda."