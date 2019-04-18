Today in The Rundown: Joe Alleva out, Scott Woodward in as LSU AD, Capitol shuts down due to weather and more Louisiana political news.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 49
Days until election day: 177
The News
LSU: Joe Alleva, who has served as athletic director for LSU since 2008, is stepping down from his post and will transition to a new role, the school announced. Scott Woodward, the AD at Texas A&M, will take Alleva's place, sources told the Advocate. https://bit.ly/2UqKttk
Capitol: State offices including the Capitol closed Thursday in anticipation of potentially severe weather, joining schools and some parish offices in the region in closing. https://bit.ly/2VSmX9Y
Budget: While lawmakers aren't facing a huge budget deficit this year, advocates for people with disabilities, the elderly and the mentally ill told the House budget committee their programs are still not close to being fully funded. https://bit.ly/2VQg4Gf
Abortion: Abortion rights advocates are formally asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a law that could possibly shutter Louisiana abortion clinics. https://bit.ly/2IF72bm
Landry: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry opposed the state doing business with Citigroup because of the bank's gun control stances, which he called "fascism at its best." But new campaign finance reports show Landry took donations from the bank. https://bit.ly/2PfVzQY
Passenger rail: A new poll commissioned by business interests from Baton Rouge and New Orleans suggests there's widespread support for funding and using a passenger rail service connecting the two cities. https://bit.ly/2v6WhGU
Blanco: Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco has entered hospice care for incurable cancer, and elected officials of all political stripes called for prayers for Blanco and her family. https://bit.ly/2V7Bm54
Happening today
At the Capitol
- The Capitol and state offices are closed Thursday.
Tweet beat
The La. House Criminal Justice Committee will take up the Harrah's casino bill tomorrow, unless an expected storm causes havoc, the chair says. Harrah's lobbyists are working it today n the Capitol #lalege #lagov My previous story https://t.co/wMc2IpAEmj— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) April 17, 2019
Final tally of bills filed as of today's filing deadline: Senate: 237House: 609Total: 846#lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 17, 2019
Two broken arms at the Capitol today. US @SenBillCassidy and Speaker Taylor Barras. #LaLege pic.twitter.com/g7qXzHQzEk— Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) April 17, 2019
I'm not claiming this is great journalism or anything, but sometimes you just have to have a little fun. https://t.co/2jqzVoWZjo— Tim Morris (@tmorris504) April 17, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to