Louisiana’s members of Congress are reviewing potential legislation to roll back tariffs on imported newsprint that have hiked operating costs for U.S. newspapers, with both of the state’s U.S. senators expressing alarm over the tariffs to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The federal agency imposed the tariffs on imported newsprint after a hedge fund-owned paper mill in Washington state complained that its Canadian competitors were selling newsprint to American newspapers at unfairly low prices.
The cost of buying raw newsprint is among a newspaper’s biggest expenses, said Will Chapman, executive director of the Louisiana Press Association, a trade group representing the state’s publishers. The tariffs have raised prices for some newspapers by 20 percent, Chapman said, and almost certainly contributed to recent decisions by several Louisiana newspapers to merge or close.
The blow comes as newspapers are already reeling from years of declining print advertising revenue, long the industry’s chief source income. Circulation numbers have also declined as growing numbers of readers find news on the internet, where advertising rates are far lower and large tech companies like Google and Facebook dominate much of the advertising market.
The industry has been hit with repeated layoffs over the past decade as publishers have sought to preserve profits or match costs to reduced revenue.
Dan Shea, The Advocate’s publisher, said the newspaper spends “millions of dollars per year on newsprint” and has seen its costs rise more than 20 percent over the last year because of the tariffs.
“This increase, unless we get tariff relief, gives us a stark choice: reduce the amount of news we bring to you, or cut other expenses in the company, including the reporters who write the news,” Shea said in an email.
The Advocate’s Baton Rouge press handles a number of contract printing jobs for other publications in addition to printing editions of newspapers owned by its parent company, Capital City Press, including the St. Tammany Farmer and Gambit, the New Orleans alt-weekly.
Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, are reviewing proposed bipartisan legislation to roll back the tariffs and are considering other options to address the tariffs, spokespeople for the senators told The Advocate on Monday.
"Our office has been in touch with the Commerce Department to express concerns on this issue and Senator Cassidy supports efforts like the PRINT Act to address it," said a spokesperson for Cassidy, referencing a bill by Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, a left-leaning independent, that would put the tariffs on hold.
Kennedy met with a number of Louisiana newspaper executives last week to discuss the impact of the tariffs in addition to contacting the Trump administration about them, said Michelle Millhollon, a Kennedy spokeswoman.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said he supports free trade — and also backs Trump’s efforts to use tariffs and other measures “to negotiate stronger deals with our trading partners so we can continue to grow our economy and create jobs here at home.”
“On any ongoing trade matter, (Scalise) is going to be listening closely to voices in Louisiana and representing our state’s interests in Washington.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Bossier Republican who represents northwest Louisiana, said he’s been meeting with the editors of local newspapers in his district and shares “their concerns regarding tariffs that could cause long term damage to the industry.”
“I support the president in his efforts to end hostile trade practices by China but I also believe we must be wary of the potential impacts American consumers could face if we spark a trade war with our allies,” Johnson said in an email Tuesday. “I am a co-sponsor of the Global Trade Accountability Act, which would require congressional approval for any unilateral trade actions carried out by the executive branch, and I am actively researching other legislative proposals regarding our trade policies.”
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, declined to comment directly on the Canadian newsprint tariffs. But Higgins has defended Trump’s aggressive approach to international trade — arguing that Trump is trying to “level the playing field” with other nations — despite the damage new tariffs have done to farmers and some businesses in his southwest Louisiana district.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, declined to comment on the tariffs through a spokesman, who said Abraham’s staff is still studying the PRINT Act. Spokespeople for U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, didn’t respond to requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday.
Graves said during an editorial board meeting with The Advocate in late July that he was concerned about the impact the tariffs were having on U.S. newspapers. But Graves also defended President Donald Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs more generally, arguing the measures may force other nations to abandon what Graves said were a slew of unfair trade practices.
Newspaper editors and publishers across the country have expressed concern that the tariffs on Canadian paper — which were first imposed by the Department of Commerce in January — could hasten the industry’s decline. Several Louisiana publishers said they're shrinking the size of print editions and eyeing other cuts as they deal with the cost of the tariffs, which have significantly increased the cost of paper and printing.
Further cuts at papers across Louisiana could leave whole communities with dramatically pared-back coverage or without a regular news outlet entirely.
The Bogalusa Daily News recently eliminated its Friday edition and now publishes only twice a week, Chapman said. Two Tangipahoa Parish newspapers — the Kentwood News-Ledger and the Amite-Tangi Digest — recently merged to form the consolidated North Tangipahoa News. And the Vinton News in Calcasieu Parish shuttered, with its remaining operations folded into nearby Sulphur’s Southwest Daily News.
“I’m not privy to their internal business operations,” Chapman said, “but the cost of newsprint and printing is certainly a factor in that. Most newspapers have already cut back on pages and sections and others are considering cutbacks in printing frequency.”
The Louisiana Weekly, a New Orleans newspaper focused on the city’s black community, was forced to shorten its weekly editions from 16 pages down to 12 or 14 pages after its printer hiked prices by 12 percent to offset the cost of tariffs, said Renette Dejoie Hall, the paper’s president and publisher.
Hall said her newspaper’s printer warned her to expect another round of tariff-linked price increases. Hall said her newspaper “was already hurting” from dwindling advertising revenue and is operating with only “a skeletal staff.”
Hall said she worried about where her readers would be able to turn to for local news if her newspaper is eventually forced to close or cut back dramatically. Not all of her readers have regular, reliable access to the internet, Hall said, and it’s unclear whether anyone else would step forward to cover the black community in the same way.
“In a state such as Louisiana, we rely on community newspapers,” said Hall, who’s also the Louisiana Press Association’s current president. “These are usually smaller operations and they can’t withstand it, they can’t take the hit. You have news organizations, unfortunately, having to stop their presses.”